North Miami City Council Reaction to Statements by President Trump

North Miami – The following statements are reactions from the City of North Miami’s Mayor and Council concerning President Donald Trump’s alleged derogatory statements on the Republic of Haiti and other nations.

“Haitians have contributed immensely to the founding of this great country during the siege of Savannah in 1779. Haitians, like myself, came to this country and are now productive professionals, technicians, doctors and lawyers. We contribute to very fabric of the United States of America. The president’s reported comments will only lead this country to the lowest state of being for humanity. Our nation should not tolerate this overt racism from a president who is sworn to protect us.” Mayor Smith Joseph, D.O., Pharm.D.

“First it was Muslims. Now it is Haitians, Salvadorans and Africans. Who will be next? This President’s overt exclusion is quite offensive and not reflective of the values of our great nation. Making an independent judgment of who should and should not be welcome to migrate to this nation is beyond his authority.” Vice Mayor Carol Keys, Esq. City of North Miami

“When my ancestors arrived from Ireland, perhaps some here also considered that a ‘s***hole country’. It wasn’t. Neither are Haiti, El Salvador, or anywhere else. It saddens my heart that our President demeans human beings who instead deserve our love. I condemn his comments.” – Councilman Scott Galvin, City of North Miami District 1

“The president’s recent remarks regarding the exodus of people who leave their home country in search of hope, peace and freedom were insulting and hurtful to me and many others. As we remember the 8th Anniversary of the devastating earthquake that ravaged my birthplace, I hope the president realizes the power of his hurtful words. As an immigrant, as an American citizen, and as an elected official, I find the president’s comments unbecoming of the leader of the free world and believe he is unsuited for office.” – Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime, City of North Miami District 3

“It is bothersome that on the eve of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, that the President would make such divisive and racist remarks. Sadly, we have a president who continues to show America how great we can become through his destructive selfishness. We will not be moved by the president’s disgusting and disparaging racist remarks. I condemn his reported comments and we demand an apology.” – Councilman Alix Desulme, City of North Miami District 4