North Miami City Council Unanimously Appoints Alix Desulme, Ed.D., Mayor of North Miami

Mayor Alix Desulme

NORTH MIAMI – Members of the North Miami City Council appoint Alix Desulme, Ed.D., as the Mayor of North Miami. Desulme will serve in this role until the general elections in November 2024. Desulme formerly served as North Miami Vice Mayor.

Mayor Alix Desulme

No stranger to the city, Desulme was first elected to office in 2009, in a citywide election, making history as the first Black City Clerk of the City of North Miami. He held the distinction of being the youngest and the first Haitian American elected City Clerk in the United States.

In 2015, Desulme was elected to the North Miami City Council representing District 4. The following year, he became the youngest Councilman to serve as Vice Mayor for the City of North Miami and he won his bid for reelection to the City Council in 2019.

Desulme explained, “Being a public servant is rewarding and I look forward to furthering my efforts to help shape and lead the City of North Miami”.

The appointment of the Mayor of North Miami is effective immediately.

 

