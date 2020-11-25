North Miami Beach Spearheads Hurricane Relief for Central America

City partners with Chiquita North America to help Eta and Iota survivors

[North Miami Beach] – The City of North Miami Beach has launched an area-wide disaster relief effort to help Central Americans who suffered heartbreaking damage and loss in the wake of two powerful, back-to-back hurricanes: Eta and Iota.

The city is partnering with Chiquita North America, which will deliver the donations to the hurricane recovery zone.

From now until December 7th, area residents can drop off non-perishable food, water, household goods, first aid supplies, and repair equipment such as chain saws, shovels, and generators.

A full list of desperately-needed items is available on the city’s Facebook page: facebook.com/citynmb.

Donations can be dropped off at four locations in North Miami Beach:

Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NMB City Hall – 17011 NE 19th Avenue

NMB Building Department – 17050 NE 19th Avenue

NMB Library – 1601 NE 164th Street

24-hours

NMB Police Department – 16901 NE 19th Avenue

“Our hearts go out to our neighbors in Central America, who have suffered devastating loss from Hurricanes Eta and Iota,” said North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony F. DeFillipo. “We are proud to lead this effort, so South Floridians can unite, respond, and help the survivors who are facing a long and challenging road to recovery.”