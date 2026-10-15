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North Miami Beach Bites: Savor Delicious Deals

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 minutes ago
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North Miami Beach Bites: Savor Delicious Deals

North Miami Beach marks its centennial with an October dining promotion. The event features more than 20 restaurants and savings of at least 20%.

 

North Miami Beach Bites: Savor Delicious Deals

NORTH MIAMI BEACH — North Miami Beach (NMB) is putting its multicultural food scene in the spotlight with NMB Bites. This is a monthlong dining program offering fixed-price menus at more than 20 local restaurants, cafés, bakeries and lounges throughout October.

Launched as part of the city’s centennial celebration and economic development efforts, NMB Bites gives diners access to $25 lunch and brunch menus and $45 dinner menus. Each participating business will offer a curated prix fixe experience. Notably, this experience is valued at a minimum savings of 20% compared with regular menu prices.

What NMB Bites Includes

  • $25 lunch and brunch: An entrée plus a choice of starter or dessert.
  • $45 dinner: A multicourse prix fixe menu built around each restaurant’s signature dishes.
  • No tickets required: Diners can visit a participating location and request the NMB Bites menu.

The lineup spans Caribbean, Latin, Asian, kosher, contemporary American and other cuisines, reflecting one of South Florida’s most diverse dining communities.

“North Miami Beach is home to one of South Florida’s most dynamic and diverse dining communities,” Commissioner Lynn Su said. “NMB Bites is more than just a celebration of great food; it is an economic driver that encourages neighbors and visitors to discover new local favorites, support our local small business restaurant owners, and experience everything delicious our city has to offer.”

Restaurants with a valid City Business Tax Receipt can still join the promotion at no cost. Diners can use the online directory to filter participating venues by neighborhood, cuisine and meal type. They can also view full prix fixe menus.

Visit nmbbites.com for the dining guide or restaurant application.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

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