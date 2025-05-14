North America’s 1st Floating Bar Poko Loko Opens In Jamaica

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – On the clear blue waters of Ocho Rios, Poko Loko’s floating bar will open to locals and tourists. Opening day is scheduled for May 26th to the general public where guests can come from the hotels and cruise ships as well as local guests.

There will be a ferry from Mahogany Beach to take them to the floating bar.

Anthony Warren, the CEO of Poko Loko says,“The bar will offer watersports, such as snorkeling and a full time DJ with a laser light show and big screen TVs along with their fun team on board as well as security.” Mr. Warren also mentioned that the floating bar will be solar powered.