Nootropic Adrafinil Stack Review: Should You Take It?

Today is just one of the many important days of your life. Three years ago, you started law school. It was a love-hate relationship between you and your chosen career path. Love because you’re passionate about studying the constitution and you’re strict at following and implementing laws. You’re an ultra-organized person, too. For you, laws are important because without it, the world would be in chaos.

Hate because profs seem to hate you all the time. Why do they always pick you at the wrong time to recite in class? Why do they always pick your name on times you didn’t read that 100-page digest more thoroughly than you should? Ugh. And they put you to shame when your line of reasoning sounds “stupid” to them. You got used to it anyway. Law school is not for the sensitive kind of people. It isn’t for the faint-hearted ones either.

Hate because you’ve never really memorized that one single problematic republic act and its sections. You hate it because you need it for your mind-wrecking exam tomorrow. But it seems that the constitution has never learned to love you. How you dread what would become of you after the bar exam in the future. It’s either you pass, get your brain cells dried and damaged or both.

Just when you thought you can’t improve your cognitive function any further, someone introduced you a nootropic a.k.a. smart drug. Now you’re caught between the decision to either ignore it or give it a try. You may want to read this article to help you decide.

What is a Nootropic?

As mentioned, a nootropic is a kind of drug that aims to improve certain aspects of cognitive function. The word “nootropic” itself has a Greek word origin that literally means to “shape the mind”.

Nootropics can create various effects. Some can boost blood flow in your brain to increase the production of healthy cells and promote regeneration. Other types can help strengthen brain pathways for neurotransmitters such as dopamine. There are also some that help protect the cells in your brain against inflammation. Some can help release adrenaline to keep your mind focused, active, and productive. One example of that is Adrafinil. Read more here: https://examine.com/supplements/adrafinil/

It was in the year 1974 when Adrafinil was first discovered by two chemists who at that time, were working for a French pharmaceutical company. In the years that followed, the pill has undergone more studies as it was deemed promising in treating certain sleep disorders such as narcolepsy, a condition that causes uncontrolled sleepiness in the affected individuals.

Nowadays, nootropics such as Adrafinil are also taken by some individuals who don’t have sleep issues but need to increase their wakefulness, energy, and productivity whether that be in their jobs, studies, or any activity that calls for sharp brain function. Of course, depending on the country where you live, you may need to get a doctor’s prescription to be able to buy a smart pill. But according to experts, Adrafinil isn’t addictive and it’s generally safe for short-term use.

Should You Take Adrafinil?

It is important to read more on adrafinil through studies and credible reviews before deciding to buy one. People’s bodies react differently to chemicals present in supplements and medicines. Thus, one may work for some but not for everyone. In fact, it can actually do more harm than good in individuals who are already facing other health issues.

For example, if you have reduced liver function, you better avoid adrafinil altogether. People who has cardiovascular diseases should not use it either. In addition to this, you should be aware that some individuals have experienced side effects after taking similar nootropics. Insomnia and headaches are common examples. You should consult your doctor before deciding to take any nootropic. When experiencing adverse reactions, you should stop immediately and report it to your doctor.

Also, as much as possible, turn to more risk-free natural ways in improving your brain function. Nothing beats a healthy, well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and right amount of rest and sleep in beating brain fog. You may also try aromatherapy, meditation, or new activities and hobbies that challenge your cognitive function. (Learn more here). Most of all, don’t live like a superhuman. Get a work-life balance, folks. There’s more to life than work. People don’t realize it until it’s too late.