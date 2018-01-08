Nominations open for South Florida Caribbean American Heritage Awards

SOUTH FLORIDA – The 4th Annual Caribbean American Heritage Awards Banquet & Gala, in celebration of Caribbean American Heritage Month, will be held on June 9th 2018 at The DoubleTree by Hilton, Sunrise-Sawgrass.

The Caribbean American Heritage Awards event recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to their community and country, and who are nominated by their peers. These individuals will be chosen by the selection committee. Nominees must be of Caribbean Heritage and reside in Florida.

Nomination forms can be requested at uniquecreations01@bellsouth.net or by calling 954-292-6848.

Caribbean American Heritage Awards recognizes ordinary people who have performed extraordinary work in our community. Areas of recognition include: HealthCare; Health; Wellness; Arts and Culture; Legal; Entrepreneurship; Academia; Charity; Community Support and Media.

The deadline to submit nominations will be February 2, 2018.

Friend Of The Caribbean Award

In addition, we will again present the “Friend Of The Caribbean Award” recognizing two Individuals/ Companies who have over the years supported the Caribbean Communities and their initiatives.

The Caribbean American Heritage Awards Banquet & Gala will include: Dinner; Entertainment; Awards Presentation; and Dancing until close. Don’t miss this great evening of Fun; Class and Culture.

Awardees will have the opportunity to be featured in the “Expressions” Caribbean American Magazine a beautiful printed publication which is produced in conjunction with the other events being held to celebrate this 12th Anniversary of Caribbean American Heritage Month, which includes the Caribbean American Exhibition & Festival on June 30, 2018.

The “Expressions” magazine will also be available online at CAHMUSA for download or viewing all year long.

Supporters include Vitas HealthCare, South Florida Caribbean News, and many others who are once again showing their support of the Caribbean Community and their appreciation for our business and customer loyalty.

CAHMUSA is the civic umbrella through which these Caribbean American Heritage Month events are presented. The mission of CAHMUSA is to expand the knowledge and awareness of the rich cultural heritage of the people of the Caribbean region and their many significant contributions to the development and wellbeing of the USA.