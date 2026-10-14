No Will, Many Heirs: How Partition Resolves Disputes Over a Florida Family Home

TAMPA – When a parent dies without a will in Florida, the family home often passes to several heirs at once. One sibling wants to sell, another lives in the house and refuses to move out, and a third lives in another state and simply wants a fair share. Months turn into years, tax and insurance bills pile up, and no one can sign a sales contract alone.

On the bright side, Florida law does not leave heirs stuck in this position forever. For many families, a conversation with Dutton & Salta partition action lawyers is the first step toward an answer, since a partition case allows a court to decide what happens to a property when its owners cannot agree. Before that step, though, it helps to understand how the home ended up with so many owners in the first place.

Who Inherits a Florida Home Without a Will

When a person dies without leaving a will, intestacy rules — in Florida or any other jurisdiction — decide who receives the property. The outcome depends on whether the person left a spouse, children, or other relatives.

Here is how the general rules apply:

Spouse with shared children only: The surviving spouse usually receives the entire estate if all of the children belong to both spouses and the spouse has no other descendants.

The surviving spouse usually receives the entire estate if all of the children belong to both spouses and the spouse has no other descendants. Spouse with children from another relationship: The spouse generally receives half of the estate, and the descendants share the other half.

The spouse generally receives half of the estate, and the descendants share the other half. No surviving spouse: The children share the estate equally, and if a child has died, that child’s descendants take the share.

The children share the estate equally, and if a child has died, that child’s descendants take the share. No spouse or descendants: The estate passes to parents, then to siblings and their descendants, and then to more distant relatives.

In practice, these rules often leave three, five, or even ten people on title to one house, each with an equal or fractional share.

Special Rules for Homestead Property

A primary residence that qualifies as homestead follows its own set of rules. If the owner left a spouse and descendants, the spouse will generally receive a life estate in the home, and the descendants receive the remainder. Because these are successive interests rather than shared ownership, the descendants generally cannot force a partition while the spouse is alive.

The spouse may instead elect to take a half ownership interest in the home. This choice makes the spouse and the descendants co-owners, so either side may seek a buyout or partition if they cannot agree. In either case, the family usually needs a court order through summary administration, probate, or a homestead determination to confirm who owns what.

Why Shared Ownership So Often Breaks Down

Once grief settles, practical questions about money and use of the home tend to strain family relationships.

The table below shows common points of conflict and how they affect the heirs:

Common Conflict Typical Effect on the Heirs One heir lives in the home Others receive no benefit from their share Disagreement on sale price Offers expire, and the property sits idle Unpaid taxes or insurance Liens, penalties, or lapsed coverage A missing or unresponsive heir No one can close a sale Repairs no one wants to fund The home loses value over time

Each of these problems has the same root cause: Florida requires the signature of every owner to sell the whole property, so one holdout can block everyone else.

How a Partition Action Works in Florida

A partition action is a lawsuit that asks a court to end shared ownership. Under Florida Statutes, co-owners may seek partition, regardless of their share size.

The Complaint and Notice to Every Owner

The case begins with a complaint filed in the circuit court of the Florida county where the property sits. It describes the property, lists every person with an ownership interest, and states the share each one holds. All co-owners must receive notice and have a chance to respond.

Division or Sale

The court first decides whether the parties have a right to partition. A single-family house rarely splits into separate parcels without loss of value, so courts usually order a sale and divide the net proceeds according to each owner’s share.

Credits and Adjustments

A sale does not always mean an equal split of the money. The court may credit an heir who paid the mortgage, property taxes, insurance, or necessary repairs. An heir who lived in the home usually owes no rent to the others. The court may still offset the fair rental value of that occupancy if the heir shut the others out of the property or asks for credit for expenses.

Extra Protections Under the Heirs Property Act

Florida has adopted the Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act, which adds safeguards when inherited land is held by relatives. These rules aim to keep family property from a quick sale at a low price.

When a home qualifies as heirs property, the act generally provides the following protections:

Court valuation: The court determines fair market value, often through an independent appraisal.

The court determines fair market value, often through an independent appraisal. Buyout right: Co-owners who did not ask for a sale may purchase the interest of the heir who did.

Co-owners who did not ask for a sale may purchase the interest of the heir who did. Preference for division: The court must consider whether physical division of the land is possible before it orders a sale.

The court must consider whether physical division of the land is possible before it orders a sale. Open market sale: A sale usually takes place through a licensed broker at a fair price rather than at a courthouse auction.

These protections give family members who want to keep the home a realistic chance to do so, while still protecting the heir who wants out.

Options Before a Case Reaches Trial

A partition filing does not mean the family will end up in front of a judge. Many cases end in a buyout, a voluntary sale, or a settlement reached in mediation, and each option tends to cost less than a contested trial.

Practical Steps for Heirs Who Disagree

Heirs can protect their interests early, even before anyone files suit. A few simple actions can save time and expense later.

Collect the key records: Obtain the death certificate, the current deed, and recent tax and mortgage statements.

Obtain the death certificate, the current deed, and recent tax and mortgage statements. Confirm the probate status: Find out whether a court has issued an order of summary administration or an order determining homestead, since a partition sale usually cannot close until title is clear.

Find out whether a court has issued an order of summary administration or an order determining homestead, since a partition sale usually cannot close until title is clear. Track every expense: Keep receipts for taxes, insurance, repairs, and utilities you pay.

Keep receipts for taxes, insurance, repairs, and utilities you pay. Speak with an attorney early: Get advice before you sign any agreement with other heirs.

Good records and early legal advice put each heir in a stronger position, whether the matter ends in a settlement or in court.

A home left without a will can divide a family as quickly as it once brought everyone together. A partition action, supported by careful advice, replaces stalemate with a fair process and helps every heir move forward with a clear sense of what comes next.