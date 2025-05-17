No Timelines, Just Purpose: The Steady Ascent of Elizabeth Ann Jones in Tax Service

KINGSTON, Jamaica – From a modest rural upbringing to becoming one of the Caribbean’s well-respected tax experts, Elizabeth Ann Jones, chairman of The Jamaica National Group, never followed a master plan, only a commitment to doing her best.

“I was never one who had specific timelines to accomplish anything. I just tried to be the best that I could be at any given time,” she said after receiving the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Jamaica’s (ICAJ) 2024 Distinguished Member Award recently.

Raised in Worthy Park Estate, deep in the heart of Luidas Vale, St Catherine, and later sent to boarding school in Kingston, Ms Jones didn’t set out to become a tax expert but only to do good work. In fact, she left The University of the West Indies with a degree in Chemistry. However, after getting a job in auditing and realising early on that it wasn’t for her, she turned to taxation and never looked back.

Her journey was marked by bold decisions and a determination to drive change. In the tax space, her unwavering commitment to excellence allowed her to shape the profession and leave a lasting legacy.

Years of Service

The tax expert’s career spans more than 40 years of service to the public and private sectors, including her decades-long leadership of KPMG’s Jamaican tax practice. Her work involved advising on local and international tax planning, including double taxation treaties; tax legislation and liaising between clients and tax authorities on matters of assessment and incentives.

“It is an honourable profession; it gives you great opportunity, flexibility and reward, all depending on what you put into it,” she said.

She also served the Government of Jamaica in various capacities including being special advisor to the Minister of Finance from 1989 to 1992, where she contributed to the implementation of the General Consumption Tax (GCT), a critical development in Jamaica’s fiscal history.

“I think I’m very fortunate to have had, along the way, persons who have encouraged me and have been a big influence on my development and my becoming the person I am today, worthy of being honoured,” she added.

She received the ICAJ’s highest honour during the Institute’s 60th Anniversary Awards Banquet on May 1 at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston. Presented annually, the award recognises ICAJ members for their outstanding contribution to the institute and the accountancy profession in Jamaica.

“We are proud to celebrate a professional whose service, integrity and leadership continue to inspire,” said Eric Scott, president of the ICAJ, who led the praises for her dedication and impact on the profession at the event. “What truly distinguishes Ms Jones is not just her expertise but her steady principled approach to leadership, her quiet mentorship and her unwavering service to the community.”

Beyond her professional career, Ms Jones has devoted her time to voluntary service in education, youth development, and civic engagement. She also serves on the Board of Directors and audit committee of Radio Jamaica Limited and is the first female to hold the post of chairman of The Jamaica National Group.

Earl Jarrett, chief executive officer and deputy chairman of The Jamaica National Group, who was also at the Awards Banquet, described Ms Jones as a strong and steady leader, with a calm and measured approach, whether in good or challenging times.

He added that she is unafraid to take risks or embrace new opportunities, always ensuring that no one is left behind.

“I admire her attention to detail, her mentorship, and her loyalty. She consistently creates opportunities for personal growth and learning. I’ve never heard her raise her voice or speak down to anyone, but you’ll always know when she’s not pleased. I rely on her to keep me calm,” Mr Jarrett shared.

Other colleagues across the business, legal, and accounting sectors echoed these sentiments, with many crediting her steady leadership and mentorship for shaping their careers and professional values.