No More Neglect: 4 Ways Women in Their 20s & 30s Can Improve Brain Health

The process of aging is a fascinating one. It brings about changes in all parts of the body, and this includes the brain. This organ in itself is an intriguing one, especially since it occupies only 2% of our body weight and yet consumes nearly 20% of the energy produced.

It means our body’s powerhouse requires a tremendous amount of energy and oxygen to keep functioning at its optimal. As a part of the natural aging process, parts of the brain shrink in size. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) states that neuron communication may become less effective in certain areas.

This is why older folks develop issues with memory, concentration, and recognition. However, women are twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s than men. Studies have found that a certain enzyme called ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11 (USP11) is responsible for this statistic. While this finding can help medical researchers to develop neuroprotective medications, it should also act as a caution.

Women must take extra care of their brain health, and the best time to do so is while you’re young. If you protect and improve brain health in your 20s and 30s, you will have a strong cognitive foundation to resist the natural decline that comes with aging.

Moreover, it may even prevent serious brain conditions. So, let’s discuss four strategies to maintain a healthy brain while you’re young.

A Nutrient-Dense Diet and Exercise

It is often said that there is scarcely any disease that can thrive in the presence of fresh air, a healthy diet, and regular exercise. The Harvard Medical School confirms this to be true in the case of brain health. Your brain is one organ that is perpetually “on.”

If you are a young adult in your 20s or 30s, it is natural to have a super-fast train of thoughts constantly running through your mind. This may happen even when you’re asleep. Now, your brain can only function well at such a demanding speed if it receives a constant supply of fuel.

We’re not just talking about any fuel. Consider your brain to be an expensive luxury car. It will only run on premium fuel offered by a nutrient-rich diet. A diet that supports brain health would include foods rich in nutrients like Vitamin E and C, choline, and omega-3 fatty acids.

You will find these nutrients in leafy greens, berries, eggs, whole grains, fatty fish like salmon or sardines, nuts, and olive oil. To complement such a nutrient-packed diet, your body needs at least 30 minutes of daily exercise.

As you engage in physical activities like jogging, stretching, or resistance training, consider some cognitive ones as well. In other words, your brain will thrive best when physical training is coupled with mental exercises like crossword puzzles, spot the difference, Sudoku games, and so on.

Saying No to Multitasking

For some years, the idea heavily circulated that women were better at multitasking than men. Later, it was refuted by stating that women were compelled to do more work, and hence, have simply adopted multitasking as a coping mechanism.

Such ideas aside, the truth is that multitasking in general is harmful to the brain. As a young woman, you may feel tempted to perform more than one job at a time just to squeeze in a few more hours into your day. This is particularly the case with working mothers.

However, resist the urge because multitasking is a myth, at least as far as your brain is concerned. When you try to work on more than one activity, your brain is essentially participating in task-switching. It was not designed to switch so rapidly from one task to the other.

Initially, it may seem like the task is getting completed, but you will soon realize that it reduces productivity. In the short run, you may get more easily distracted or make more frequent mistakes. In the long run, chronic multitaskers suffer from decreased brain density, impaired metacognition, and heightened stress levels.

Stress is one of the worst enemies of your brain and other parts of the body. So, avoid multitasking and focus on one activity at a time. Create a routine, stick to it, and take breaks when required. Do not put off till tomorrow what may be done today. Rewiring your brain early on in this one area can enhance cognitive performance significantly.

Being Cautious With Medical Interventions

Despite significant medical advancements, ours is an age of disease. They are mostly based on lifestyle and increasing adulteration of air, water, and food. Johns Hopkins Medicine states that the rate of heart disease has increased among the age group of 35-54 years women.

Not only that but the incidence of depression and anxiety has also skyrocketed among young women. The American Psychological Association states that more young women are on antidepressants than their male counterparts.

Such medications can make considerable changes in the brain’s neurotransmitter levels. There may be changes in one’s cognitive function, although this situation is reversible once the medicines are stopped. Some other medical interventions may alter brain health forever, an example would be injectable contraceptives.

Depo Provera or medroxyprogesterone acetate is an injectable contraceptive introduced in the US in the mid-1950s. As per TruLaw, this contraceptive manufactured by Pfizer Inc. has become the center of legal allegations. Women who received two or more doses have developed meningioma, a brain tumor that grows in a brain’s meninges region.

Symptoms of this condition include seizures, vision or hearing loss, and neurological deficits. The Depo Provera lawsuit is currently in its initial stages, but it is expected to grow large enough to become a multi-district litigation (MDL). This is because thousands of young women have used contraception.

Be it this, antidepressants, or any other form of medical drug/tool, do not start consuming without thorough research. This is an extreme case where brain damage may be permanent, irreversible, and life-altering. Even excessive consumption of prescription painkillers can damage cognitive health. Practice extra caution now to reap its rewards in your latter years.

Quality Sleep

You may have heard it being reiterated that the human body needs complete rest in the form of sleep for at least seven hours each night. Studies show that women require 11 additional minutes of sleep than men. This may seem like an insignificant difference, but it quickly adds up when you neglect sleep night after night.

The brain cannot function optimally at a bare minimum of sleep, let alone a complete lack of it. In the short run itself, you may experience issues like indecisiveness, poor memory, and impaired learning. What’s even more grievous is the fact that a consistent lack of sleep alters the brain structure.

Areas responsible for attention, memory, and inhibition control may become smaller in volume. As a result, the brain begins to age rapidly. Women who neglect sleep in their best years are at a greater risk of developing brain-related conditions like Alzheimer’s. So, quality sleep through the night, especially between 10 PM and 4 AM, is a must.

Young lady now is your best time to ensure a healthy brain in the coming years. Cross-check the points we have discussed against your life and make the necessary changes. Do not neglect one of the most important organs. If you’re facing chronic stress, discover ways to overcome it, including professional treatment.

Take medications wisely, avoid multitasking, and follow a healthy lifestyle. Do your part and your body will take care of the rest.