Autism Speaks & Hope by KDO Benefit from Miss Dream Castle Pageant

YONKERS – Nineteen-year-old Nigerian, a high school senior and aspiring model, was crowned Miss Dream Castle 2018 at the grand coronation held recently at the Royal Regency Hotel in Yonkers, New York.

She beat out a talented field of nine contestants to take the crown, and a host of other prizes including US$1,500 cash, an all-expense paid 7-day/6-night trip for two at Dream Castle Villa in Montego Bay, two designer evening gowns, US$500 gift card from Macy’s, a one-year gym membership, a BEATS headphone, a basket of hair care products, and a package courtesy of Bath & Body Works.

Before a fair-sized crowd, Abodunrin who has plans of becoming a registered nurse beat out a diverse field of contestants edging out the 24-year old Jamaican Shanice Blake, who was adjudged first runner.

Miss Dream Castle 2018 Runner Ups

Rounding out the winners were 17-year old St. Lucian Makeisha Anthony, second runner up, and Lehman College graduate and Bronx native Shekoya Gordon, third runner up.

The contestants were judged in five areas: smile, swimwear, talent, evening gown and Q & A.

A special feature of the evening was the presentation of checks to two charitable organizations Hope by KDO, valued at US$2,500 and Autism Speaks, valued at US$1,000.

On hand to accept the check for Hope by KDO was Korey Rowe, one of Jamaica’s top models, while Pageant Founder Gwendolyn Nicks-James’ son Eric Johnson accepted the check on behalf of Autism Speaks.

Shekoya Gordon of Bronx, NY took home the sectional prize for Miss Congeniality while St. Lucian Makeisha Anthony won the prize for Most Tickets Sold.

Miss Dream Castle 2018 Entertainment

Entertainment for the evening was provided by reggae group L.U.S.T. and legendary American rap/R&B group Force MDs, who serenaded the contestants. Steel pan soloist Kendall Williams also entertained patrons throughout the evening, which was co-hosted by Tony Cobb of WVIP 93.5 FM and Barry G of Mellow FM in Jamaica.

The Miss Dream Castle Pageant, which is open to women age 16-25, is the brainchild of Gwendolyn Nicks-James, owner of Dream Castle Villa in Montego Bay. This year’s event was co-produced by Glenroy March, Chief Creative Director of House of D’Marsh.

Miss Dream Castle 2018 Sponsors

Sponsors of this year’s pageant included Bath & Body Works, Ballet Arts, Banners Plus, Chi-Lites, Dream Castle Villa, Dream Castle Restaurant & Lounge, D’Marsh Couture, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Fresh Look Beauty Supplies, Lord & Taylor, Loria, Macy’s, Pure Frame Media, Royal Regency Hotel, Snow Fresh Foods, Spectrum, Verizon, and Your Bodyguard 24/7.