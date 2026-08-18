Nicole Landry’s Wellness Journals for Personal Growth and Healing

ATLANTA, GA – As Nicole Landry prepared to launch a series of wellness journals in 2024, her father died. This event plunged the first-time author into mourning. Last year, she officially launched The Chakra Healing Collection. The collection looks at the seven disciplines of that mystic discipline.

The Alberta, Canada-born Landry told South Florida Caribbean News that she wrote the journals for a particular bloc of people.

“They were created for adults seeking a deeper relationship with themselves through self-reflection, mindfulness, and personal growth. While they resonate strongly with individuals interested in spirituality, energy work, and holistic wellness, they also appeal to readers exploring emotional healing, grief, self-worth, boundaries, personal development, and nervous system awareness,” she said.

The Chakra Healing Collection

Her journals explore Chakra’s core centers — Root, Sacral, Solar Plexus, Heart, Throat, Third Eye and Crown. They are produced by Journey of Atman, a company Landry established in 2020.

Although she writes the healing blog on her website, Landry admits to having limited writing experience. Once she found a groove, the content flowed. This success earned The Chakra Collection a slot in Spirituality and Health Magazine’s ‘books we love’ section.

“The collection attracts readers from a variety of backgrounds, beliefs, and life experiences who are looking for practical tools that encourage reflection, self-discovery, and meaningful personal growth,” said Landry. “At the heart of it, I believe we are all on a journey and we are all carrying something. This collection is for anyone who feels ready to start putting some of those things down.”

According to healthline.com, Chakra contributes to deep stress relief, better emotional stability, higher self-awareness, and improved mind-body health. Landry credits a discovery of wellness techniques for improving her state of mind after a turbulent relationship.

Nicole Landry’s Jamaican father and Canadian mother raised her in Alberta. Through Journey of Atman, she has released a line of wellness products including scented candles.