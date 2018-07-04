New Zealand Reggae Ambassadors Katchafire on their LEGACY Love Today Tour

Katchafire Announce Australian 2018 Tour Dates

NEW ZEALAND – In the mid of their successful US tour supporting their top charting 5th studio album LEGACY, New Zealand’s Kiwi roots reggae ambassadors KATCHAFIRE have announced the 2018 Legacy Love Today Tour.

Upon the announcements on several festival line-ups around Australia including The Gulf Country Frontier Days Festival in Burketown QLD in August, Island Vibes Festival on Stradbroke Island in October, and The Pleasure Garden in St Kilda in December; the band revealed their dates around the country throughout October and November .Tickets go on sale 9am Friday 6th July.

Since hitting number 1 on Reggae Album Charts within hours of it’s release in both New Zealand and USA and an impressive 3 position on the Billboard Reggae charts, LEGACY album has also made an impact on mainstream/pop iTunes charts around the world including: #1 in New Zealand, #8 in Poland, #24 in Australia, #56 in Lichtenstein and Ivory Coast, #57 in USA, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ethiopia, Maldives, Myanmar, Palestine and Libyan Arab Jamahiriya!

On June 9th, the band popped into Hawaii for a surprise performance at the Island Music Awards where they were also finalist nominees for Group Of The Year, ahead of their 33 date tour of mainland USA which kicked off on June 13.

Tour dates in UK/Europe in 2019 will be announced soon.

With international rave reviews, the exciting and fresh LEGACY album boasts messages of love, hope, togetherness, and family; with the 12 songs on this album being recorded in numerous studios around the world from New Zealand and Australia to LA and Hawaii to Jamaica, featuring collaborations with some of reggae’s finest; with the cover art featuring Hawaiian artist Herb Kane’s “War Canoes Of The New Zealand Maori”.

Recent line-up changes have added new fuel to the ‘Fire and the first three singles from the ‘LEGACY’ album – ‘Addicted’, ‘Way Beyond’ & ‘Love Today’ – have been picking up airplay on roots reggae radio and added to playlists around the world with ‘Love Today’ hitting the Top 20 on the Global Reggae Chart.

There is no stopping the ‘Fire!!