New York to wake up to Caribbean wellness during Caribbean Week

An enhanced Caribbean Week New York runs from June 2-8, 2018

NEW YORK – Caribbean Week New York (#CWNY18) will have a special feel this year as the city of over 8.5 million people gets a taste of the re-energising and rejuvenating power of Caribbean wellness.

During the weeklong event the wellness theme will be incorporated into many of the bespoke activities, including a trade show and educational forum for travel agents on Tuesday, June 5 to better prepare them to sell the Caribbean as a wellness and rejuvenation destination.

Caribbean Week New York is the largest regional tourism activity in the New York area.

Artistes, performers, celebrity chefs, investors and other strategic partners join government officials and the media as all converge on the Big Apple for a week of festivities designed to raise awareness for the Caribbean’s diverse tourism industry and provide opportunities for member destinations to promote their individual products and services.

Ministers, directors of tourism, national tourist office representatives and other tourism and hospitality officials will participate in meetings, seminars and other business development events to further enhance the Caribbean brand and provide necessary updates and critical support to the travel agents and press who influence key traveler demographics.

One of the key changes this year is the “Getting up Close & Personal with Top Journalists”, event, Caribbean Media Marketplace which is set to be even more effective with a refreshing morning schedule on Thursday, June 7.

The media will have an additional opportunity to network with tourism officials and industry executives later that evening with the expanded, Jamaica co-sponsored Caribbean Tourism Industry Awards Dinner. In addition to the traditional media categories, this year’s programme will recognize excellence and innovation in digital marketing and social media news coverage.

Caribbean Week New York culminates with a star-studded cultural celebration at the iconic Capitale in New York City for the annual Rum & RhythmTM Benefit – the Ultimate Food and Rum Experience in New York City – where the region’s top food and beverage talents will serve as flavour ambassadors for Caribbean gastronomy and mixology on Friday, June 8.

Caribbean Week New York week-long agenda of consumer and trade events

Celebrity Chefs Programme

Multiple locations

The Caribbean is well known for its culinary diversity with a variety of gastronomic influences. Throughout the week, Caribbean celebrity chefs will prepare authentic Caribbean dishes at highly visible, upscale locations whose customers match the profile of Caribbean vacationers.

Tourism Industry Workshop: 9:00 a.m. – noon on Monday, June 4

Wyndham New Yorker Hotel, 481 Eighth Avenue, New York City

NTOs and other government and industry representatives will receive valuable insights on “Employing Successful Sales Strategies” to increase confidence and performance.

Caribbean Diaspora Forum: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 4

Wyndham New Yorker, 481 Eighth Avenue, New York City

The Caribbean Diaspora Forum engages New York’s vibrant Caribbean-American community as unofficial brand ambassadors and gives it a powerful voice via stimulating dialogue between members of the Caribbean Diaspora, regional tourism officials and other industry and civic leaders.

Trade Show and Educational Forum for Travel Agents: 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 5

Wyndham New Yorker, 481 Eighth Avenue, New York City

Provides travel retail professionals with tools and information to keep the Caribbean’s diverse product at the forefront of the warm weather vacation industry with a focus on wellness and rejuvenation to aid in the planning of travel experiences that soothe the mind, body and spirit.

Caribbean Students Colloquium: 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6

Wyndham New Yorker, 481 Eighth Avenue, New York City

Co-sponsored by Academy Engraving with a focus on Sustainable Tourism Development, the Caribbean Students Colloquium will see “Students Taking Centre Stage” in a programme designed to serve as a catalyst for creativity while engaging future tourism leaders of the Caribbean.

Caribbean Marketing Conference: 8:00 a.m. – noon on Wednesday, June 6

Wyndham New Yorker, 481 Eighth Avenue, New York City

Scott Wiseman, President of Travel Impressions, will return to join other experts offering insights on cutting-edge trends and best practices for innovatively developing and marketing niche tourism sectors with an emphasis on wellness travel.

CTO Press Conference: 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 7

Wyndham New Yorker, 481 Eighth Avenue, New York City

Members of the press will learn about the latest developments originating from the CTO Board of Directors meeting along with Caribbean tourism performance data and forecasts predicting future growth in the region.

Caribbean Media Marketplace: 9:30 a.m. – noon on Thursday, June 7 – NEW TIME

Wyndham New Yorker, 481 Eighth Avenue, New York City

A broad section of television, radio, print and digital media will gather to network with top representatives from CTO-member governments and the private tourism sector, including high-level tourism officials and industry executives who will be on-hand to showcase their respective brands and influence the media narrative on the regional tourism industry.

Caribbean Tourism Industry Awards Dinner: 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 7

Wyndham New Yorker, 481 Eighth Avenue, New York City

An expanded awards programme will feature a more prestigious dinner presentation honoring journalists and influencers who have made an impact on Caribbean tourism. With digital media radically altering the way information is shared on social platforms, this expanded event will recognize journalists who utilize innovative ways to communicate the allure of the Caribbean as well as destinations that develop successful campaigns to attract visitors to the region.

Rum & RhythmTM Benefit: 6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. on Friday, June 8

Capitale, 130 Bowery Street, New York City

The CTO Foundation will celebrate the diverse sights, sounds and flavours of the Caribbean at the 7th annual Rum & RhythmTM Benefit – “The Ultimate Food and Rum Experience in New York City” – and the signature flagship event of Caribbean Week New York open to the public with tickets on sale at the early bird rate of $80 until March 31st.

Participants will enjoy authentic Caribbean entertainment as they sample the region’s cuisine in support of a scholarship program for Caribbean nationals pursuing studies in tourism, hospitality and language training.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.