New York Times Best-Seller Iyanla Vanzant Returns to the Stage at the Broward Center

America’s spiritual life coach, Iyanla Vanzant brings transformative messages of faith through a live interactive production

FORT LAUDERDALE – Iyanla Vanzant, internationally acclaimed spiritual life coach, New York Times best-selling author, and Emmy®-winning television personality is coming to the Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts Thursday, August 1 at 8 p.m. (CITY)’s (VENUE) to present an all-new interactive event.

Fresh from the success of her 2018 Get Over It! Tour, Vanzant returns to the stage with the Acts of Faith Remix Tour, a landmark inspirational and interactive event celebrating the 25th anniversary updated release of this internationally acclaimed best-selling book.

The encouragement, inspiration and faith-building wisdom found within the “little purple book” goes from page to stage as Vanzant, with her signature straight-talk, love and humor, gifts her diverse audience with the healing of their hearts, the empowerment of their minds, and the stirring of their souls. This national tour will travel to thirty-plus cities to bring the beloved thought leader up-close and in-person to her dedicated fans.

Best known for her eponymous hit talk show, best-selling books and audios, and her numerous appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Vanzant is the host and executive producer of “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” the number one unscripted show on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network (No. 1 original series on all of TV broadcast and cable among African American Women 25-54 and Women 18+).

“People often ask me — what is faith?” says Vanzant. “Faith is not believing, trying, or hoping. Faith is the internal knowing that motivates you to act! Faith produces doers who are obedient to their inner voice. Faith builds the endurance we need to face life’s trials. Today, it’s not enough to read and reflect. That’s why I’m doing the Acts of Faith Remix Tour to challenge us to go forth and become ‘faith-in-action’ world-changers.”

Acts of Faith: Daily Meditations for People of Color is published by Simon & Schuster and is available for purchase at all booksellers.

Tickets are $29.75-$69.75 with $119.75 tickets for the Jet Blue Flight Deck at the Club Level and $89.75 VIP Tickets, which include premium seating and a copy of Acts of Faith. Click here for tickets.