New York’s Mayor Eric Adams Declares May 11th The Issa Trust Foundation Day

NEW YORK – On Thursday May 9th, New York Mayor Eric Adams issued a Proclamation to the Issa Trust Foundation and declared Saturday May 11th, 2024, as The Issa Trust Foundation Day.

The Issa Trust Foundation will be hosting its “For the Children” Gala on Saturday May 11th, 2024, at the luxurious Cipriani’s in New York with Juliet Holness as patron of the event. Her Excellency Lady Allen will also be in attendance as well as other distinguished guests. There will also be performances from Grammy Winner Gramps Morgan as well as Grammy nominees Third World, Luciano and Kumar.

Issa Trust foundation day proclamation in NY
Lady Allen, Diane Pollard and Juliet Holness

The Issa Trust Foundation was conceptualized by its President Diane Pollard as well it’s Chairman Paul Issa. It is known for its work in several hospitals and schools throughout Jamaica with donation of medical equipment and supplies. As well as computers and volunteer doctors from the United States such as the Lions of Michigan. The Issa Trust Foundation is also the charity arm of the Couples Resorts based in Jamaica.

Sean Edwards, a spokesperson for the Issa Trust Foundation says, “There are so many people who work very hard behind the scenes for the Foundation such as Miss Alex Ghisays, the PR of the Foundation and Mr. Chris Panetta, the photographer who definitely play a vital role. We would definitely like to thank Mayor Adams and his office as well as Lauderhill Commissioner Denise Grant and Gladys Miranda of the Mayor’s Office for their assistance in the delivery of the Proclamation to the Issa Trust Foundation.”

 

