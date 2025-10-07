New York Fashion Week: Highlights from D’Marsh Couture

NEW YORK, NY – The curtains may have closed on another exciting season of New York Fashion Week. However, the buzz surrounding D’Marsh Couture’s latest presentation, “The Style Compass,” continues to reverberate through the fashion community. The brand’s SS 2025/2026 showcase delivered an elegant display of craftsmanship and creativity. It also shared an inspired message about individuality and direction in personal style.

“The Style Compass”

Presented in two exclusive showings, D’Marsh Couture first unveiled “The Style Compass” at the China Institute in America on Thursday, September 11th. This was produced by the China USA Fashion Week. They then joined forces with the New York Bar Association (NYBA) for a second event, “Visas En Vogue,” on Tuesday, September 16th.

The latter event was especially notable for its innovative fusion of fashion and advocacy. Before the runway lights came up, a panel of immigration attorneys led an engaging discussion on visa processes for models, designers, and other creatives. This issue is of growing relevance in today’s global fashion industry.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind “The Style Compass,” designer Glenroy March described the collection as both a metaphor and a manifesto for self-expression. “Each garment is a directional marker, guiding you through the landscape of timeless silhouettes reimagined with bold, personal flair,” said March. “Like a compass pointing true north, this collection empowers you to navigate your own fashion path—confidently, unapologetically, and with intention.”

True to his words, the collection’s pieces embodied sophistication and innovation—blending sharp tailoring with fluid drapery, structured jackets with sensual detailing, and a rich palette that celebrated both precision and playfulness. The designs offered a visual journey through D’Marsh Couture’s evolving aesthetic, one that balances modern minimalism with cultural depth.

At “Visas En Vogue,” D’Marsh Couture shared the stage with fellow designers AYEAKA, Lecatou, and Suigens. Each brought their distinct creative narratives to the event. The collaboration reflected the power of community within the fashion world. It was a meeting of minds where art, law, and advocacy intersected in the name of progress and inclusion.

With critical acclaim from industry insiders, stylists, and fashion enthusiasts alike, “The Style Compass” has reaffirmed D’Marsh Couture’s place as a leader. They stand for thoughtful, globally conscious design. Fashion Week may be over, but one thing is certain—this compass is firmly pointing toward a future. It will feature fearless creativity and purposeful style.

Hair and Makeup for both shows were provided by New York Makeup Academy and Makeupsocietynewyork respectively. DaNisha Greene and Theo Hanson served as stylists for both shows.