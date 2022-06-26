New Website Launched to Help Broward Renters Understand Their Rights

[BROWARD COUNTY] – As rents continue to increase in South Florida, Broward County has launched a new website to help tenants understand their rights under Florida law. The website provides a one-stop-shop with resources for renters including access to the new Tenant Bill of Rights which landlords are required to distribute to all new renters. The website also addresses concerns regarding tenant/landlord issues, termination notices, lease renewals and evictions.

New Ordinance

As part of a new ordinance adopted by the County Commission earlier this month, landlords are required to provide the Tenant Bill of Rights when the renter signs the lease. A second Ordinance also adopted this year applies to tenants who have leases starting on or after May 1st. And, for renewals starting on or after September 1st requiring landlords to give tenants at least 60 days’ notice of rent increases that are above 5% of the current rental rate. It also requires landlords of residential rental units provide written notice to tenants regarding late fees under their rental agreements.

The County will enforce both Ordinances in the Broward Municipal Services District. In addition, it encourages local enforcement of the Ordinances by municipal code enforcement officers. During the COVID-19 pandemic, an influx of people moved to Florida with higher wages. As a result, there is an upsurge in rental rates in Florida. Worse of all, many residents were forced to leave their homes because of expensive rent increases with short notice.

The South Florida region saw the highest rent increases in the country in the past year. Realtor.com statistics indicate that the median rent in the tri-county area that includes Broward, Palm Beach and Miami Counties increased 57% from March 2021 to March 2022.