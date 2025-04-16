New Wave of Luxury Tourism Development for Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, recently announced that a new era of luxury tourism is on the horizon for Jamaica during a contract signing press conference hosted by LCH Developments, the developers of The Pinnacle.

This event took place last Thursday, April 10, at the Pinnacle headquarters in Montego Bay and marks a significant partnership with Ennismore and Accor. This collaboration promises to elevate the island’s tourism offerings with the introduction of two prestigious luxury brands, setting a high benchmark for hospitality in the region.

Minister Bartlett emphasised the importance of this partnership in positioning Jamaica at the forefront of global luxury tourism. “We are at a pivotal moment in our tourism industry, as this collaboration with Ennismore and Accor ushers in a new wave of luxury development for Jamaica,” said Minister Bartlett. “This is not just about adding rooms; it’s about shaping the future of tourism with high-end experiences that attract global investments and cater to the growing demand for exclusivity and sophistication,” he noted.

Luxury Development: Pinnacle

The US$450 million Pinnacle development, which includes four uniquely designed buildings, is located in Montego Bay’s scenic Reading Peninsula. It comprises 417 luxury residences, 12 private villas, and a 240-key branded hotel.

The first two towers are already being built. The project includes eco-friendly features like solar energy and rainwater harvesting. This aligns with local and global sustainability goals.

Minister Bartlett noted that Jamaica is at a turning point in tourism. In 2024, the island expects over 3 million stopover visitors. This number is about the same as Jamaica’s population, creating a significant impact.

“This 1:1 ratio between visitors and the population is crucial because it enables the flow-through effect of the tourism dollar across the economy, ensuring that the benefits are felt in sectors like agriculture, transport, and housing,” he explained.

The tourism minister also mentioned ongoing projects such as Tavistock’s Harmony Cove and the upcoming Moon Palace Grand in Rose Hall, saying, “This is a significant step in redefining Jamaica’s tourism offering, and we are excited to see luxury brands choosing our island as their destination.”

Luxury offerings are an important part of Jamaica’s tourism growth. They are expected to improve the country’s competitiveness, especially in food and culture. To support this, the tourism minister announced the launch of the Gastronomy Institute. This will work alongside the new Tourism Entertainment Academy to enhance Jamaica’s unique tourism areas.

“The eyes of the world are now looking at Jamaica through a luxury lens,” Minister Bartlett concluded. “This is just the beginning of a wave of investments that will transform our tourism landscape,” he added.