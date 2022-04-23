New Skatepark In Miramar To Be Named After Jose “Alex” Scott

[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar’s first outdoor skatepark will open to the public on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The skatepark will be named the Jose “Alex” Scott Skatepark, in honor of a young skateboarder who was struck and killed by a car at the age of 11 while riding his skateboard in the gated Vizcaya community of Miramar.

There will be a live DJ, refreshments, and giveaways from Red Bull. Jose’s parents and family will be in attendance and a special dedication will be done to commemorate his life. The Grand Opening is sponsored by the Children’s Services Council of Broward County.

Skateboard Demonstrations

The event will feature a demonstration and lessons by skilled, reputable, and renowned skateboarding tutors from GOSKATE. They will ensure that enthusiasts are well-guided to reduce accidents and they will also demonstrate proper skateboarding techniques. Registration for the grand opening is available via www.MiramarSkateParkOpening.eventbrite.com.

Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis stated, “Thanks to my colleagues on the Miramar City Commission for approving the resolution that I proposed to name the park after Jose “Alex” Scott. He was an outgoing and energetic kid whose life was taken too soon. Back in 2014, I commissioned the city to build the skatepark to provide our youngsters a safe space to practice and hone their skills. This grand opening was long anticipated and it’s great to see the skatepark come to fruition. We welcome skateboarders, rollerbladers, scooter riders of all skill levels. The skatepark is just another asset here within our great city that shows our commitment to building and sustaining healthy communities.”

The skatepark is 5,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 30 rollerbladers, skateboarders or scooters in the space simultaneously. It will open 7 days a week during regular park hours of 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., except Sundays when the park is open 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Structural design features include small transition ball pocket, small transition quarter pipes and hips, banks, banked hip, bank to ledge, metal handrail, downledge and more. Helmets are required and other safety gear like knees pads are recommended.