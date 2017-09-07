New Short Route Available For Rafting On The Rio Grande Jamaica

Kingston, Jamaica – The Tourism Product Development Company Limited (TPDCo), the agency with responsibility for managing the Rio Grande Attraction in Portland, has implemented a new ninety minute rafting trip on the infamous Rio Grande River, in addition to the legacy trip of two or three hours.

The new route is available for individuals who wish to enjoy a shorter version of the sought after experience.

The new short route will begin at Rafter’s Rest and end at Shotover. This new starting point will eliminate the need for persons to be escorted from Rafter’s Rest to the previous starting point at Berrydale.

Rio Grande, which is known as the birthplace of rafting in Jamaica, has maintained its status as a premier rafting experience for visitors and locals to Portland.

Located approximately 108 km or 2 hours and 15 minutes from either Ocho Rios or Kingston, an excursion of this nature offers a relaxing and tranquil contrast to the hustle and bustle of the city.

The slow scenic tour of the Rio Grande, is led by licensed raft captains who are trained in First Aid, CPR and possess excellent swimming capabilities.

Additionally, the River Rafting Authority and other Government agencies ensure that all laws and regulations are observed for a seamless and exhilarating experience.

Refreshments and Craft Items are also on sale at Rafter’s Rest.