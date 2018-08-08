New School Year, New Safety Enhancements for Marjory Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND – ​Students, faculty, and staff returning to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSD) next week will notice new security enhancements, all designed to ensure a safe and secure learning environment.

Broward County Public Schools has implemented dozens of changes at the Parkland, Fla. campus, and says there are more to come during the 2018/19 school year.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie says 34 portable classrooms are installed at MSD, two of which will be used as the Wellness Center, dedicated to individual student and group counseling.

Two other portables will serve as administrative office space, 28 will be fully operating classrooms, and the remaining two will be restrooms.

The District anticipates that final inspections will be completed this week, and is striving to have all portables operational on the first day of school, August 15.

Some of MSD’s security enhancements include:

A video intercom system with buzzer that allows staff to interact with visitors before allowing entrance into the main building

Controlled access card readers, which require staff to swipe their ID badge before being granted access to the administrative building

Upgraded surveillance cameras, with a security person hired to monitor the MSD camera system during the school day

18 security staff: 3 SROs provided by the City of Parkland and the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 12 campus monitors, and 3 security specialists — double the security presence that was in place at the start of the 2017/18 school year

Two additional guidance counselors to provide counseling and support to the students, staff, families and community

“The safety of every student, teacher and staff member has been, is, and will be our highest priority. I am incredibly grateful for the true team effort put forth by the District, MSD and our contractors to fast-track the process to make this campus as safe as possible,” said Superintendent Runcie. “We remain dedicated to continuously improving, enhancing, and strengthening security, so that every individual feels safe, and is safe, at every school, every day.”