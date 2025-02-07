New Rules Festival 2025: Alkaline, Rajahwild and Armanii in London

LONDON, UK – Alkaline and New Era Production are excited to share that Rajahwild and Armanii will take the stage at the forthcoming New Rules Festival in the UK. The event is set for April 17, 2025, at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. Alkaline will return to the United Kingdom after an 8-year break. He will host his popular event, the New Rules Festival.

Dubbed a landmark event for dancehall fans and followers, the iconic OVO Arena at Wembley, a premiere venue, will showcase one of the most highly anticipated dancehall events of 2025. Since its announcement in December of 2024, thousands of fans have already purchased their tickets, making this a highly exclusive and in-demand event that is sure to sell out.

“It’s been in the works for some time now, and I know my fans in the UK have been waiting a long time, and now the date is locked. So, get your tickets,” Alkaline added.

Two rising stars, Armanii and Rajahwild, will perform at the New Rules Festival in the UK. Fans can also look forward to Alkaline returning to the stage. They can also expect a great experience like the ones seen in other places.

New Rules Festival UK

Rajahwild adds “a code, stars amongst stars for New Rules Festival UK… I grew up in an era where Alkaline was dismantling the industry and rewriting the rules, so sharing the stage with the Alkaline is a great feeling. The fans know how I go to work: energy, black and powder (laughs)”.

Armanii adds, “This is my first time performing in the UK, so it will be a great experience and performance. Being invited and sharing the moment is a great experience”.

This exciting event series will start its 2025 season in London, UK, on April 21, 2025. It has also added Toronto, Canada, to its list of tour stops. New Rules Festival will be held in Toronto, Canada, on June 21st, 2025, at the renowned Rebel Night Club.

“New Rules Festival multi-city journey for 2025 offering fans the exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in the captivating ambiance in a novel and the vibrant setting is what fans and the industry want,” Kereena Beckford, manager, and event conceptualizer/organizer, adds.

English Fire and Shayna Marie will host the event. It will have music from Loyal Squad, Andrew Fresh, and Movie Star Jonny.

TICKETING for NEW RULES

Fans can purchase tickets online forboth shows, New Rules UK and New Rules Canada.