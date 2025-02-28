Travel

New Leadership Support Programme Launched for BES Islands

Oranjestad, Statia – A new initiative to strengthen governance in the Caribbean Netherlands has officially launched, providing tailored support for administrators in Bonaire, Statia, and Saba.

Developed in partnership with the Dutch Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), the programme offers training, mentorship, and strategic guidance to key government officials. In December 2024, Island Governors John Soliano (Bonaire), Alida Francis (Sint Eustatius), and Jonathan Johnson (Saba) signed agreements with State Secretary Zsolt Szabó to mark the programme’s official launch.

Training Sessions

Statia’s Island Governor, Alida Francis, emphasised the importance of the initiative, stating:

“The training for Governors, Island Council members, Commissioners, Registrars, and Island Secretaries will enable all parties to effectively fulfil their responsibilities within the government structure. Hosting the sessions on the islands ensures greater participation.”

As part of the initiative, two training sessions are scheduled to take place on Statia on Friday, February 28th, and Monday, March 3rd. These sessions, will be delivered by several Dutch professional associations, each bringing expertise in governance and public administration.

 

