New Drive-Up COVID-19 Free Testing Site at Miramar Regional Park

Miramar’s Vice Mayor Maxwell B. Chambers Partners with HomeSafe1st to Help Prevent the Spread of the Virus

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar has partnered with HomeSafe1st on a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site that will open to the general public free of charge at Miramar Regional Park (16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar) starting Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Miramar’s Vice Mayor Maxwell B. Chambers stated, “I am pleased to be a part of this instrumental partnership that offers everyone a convenient and free COVID-19 testing option with fast turn-around on testing results. This will ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one in a timely manner. Our goal is to keep our residents of Miramar and the surrounding communities healthy and safe.”

HomeSafe1st’s Executive Director of Community Affairs for Florida, Dr. Norman Whyte played a key role in bringing the testing to the city of Miramar.

Testing will be done by a self-administered saliva test with a 48-hour turnaround time for results. Up to 2,000 tests can be accommodated each day.

The testing site will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursdays. Individuals are required to schedule an appointment in advance at homesafe1st.com/web_app or by calling 800-935-9505.

Once registered for a COVID test, a QR code is generated which contains the patient’s information. Nurses on-site are provided a tablet that pulls up the patient’s data via the QR code sent to the patient. The testing kit is then scanned and the sample sent directly to the lab. The patient will be notified when test results are complete and results can be viewed via a secure private portal.

HomeSafe1st Public Health is a COVID-19 Crisis Management Platform that helps municipalities be proactive by isolating and eradicating infectious diseases. They collect data through App interfaces and omni-channel cloud-based call-centers via Amazon Connect.

HomeSafe1st offers technology that streamlines the process of identifying, reporting and testing for contagious diseases while curbing the effect of community spread. Homesafe1st adheres to all HIPAA, CJIS and FIPPS guidelines.