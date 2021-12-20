New Culinary Leadership at Scrub Island Resort in British Virgin Islands

[SCRUB ISLAND, British Virgin Islands] – Scrub Island Resort, Spa & Marina is pleased to announce Chef Karim Maycock as the new Executive Chef of the luxury, private-island getaway. Chef Maycock will oversee operations and menu development at all food and beverage outlets. He will direct events taking place in the 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting/banquet space.

“In addition to the breathtaking views, panoramic water setting, and unparalleled amenities. We want the culinary offerings at Scrub Island to be known as some of the best in the Caribbean. With Chef Maycock leading the way, I’m certain we will exceed all expectations.” – Resort General Manager Michael Schoonewagen.

Chef Maycock has spent more than a decade perfecting his skills in culinary management at several four- and five-star resorts and restaurants. Most recently, he was in Grenada as the executive chef at the luxury, boutique Mont Cinnamon Resort. Followed by the exclusive Royalton Grenada. He has also worked as a culinary leader at various resorts in Barbados and Dubai. He received his professional culinary training in Barbados.

Dining Experiences

From laidback and rustic to haute cuisine, Scrub Island offers a variety of dining options for overnight guests. Local residents and island-hopping day visitors are also invited to enjoy. The resort’s signature restaurant, Cardamom & Co., features an exciting menu telling the story of the spice trade and its impact on the diversity of cultures and flavors found throughout the Caribbean. Open Friday-Sunday for dinner, guests will feel comfortable in dress shorts, collared shirts and evening resort wear.

At the relaxed Donovan’s Reef Marina Bar & Grill, popular Caribbean favorites are served under a thatched roof with open-air views of the resort and neighboring islands. A swim-up bar is an added bonus with picturesque views from the upper pool. Located on North Beach, One Shoe Beach Bar features a private pool, refreshing cocktails and an authentic Caribbean vibe. For grab & go options, Scrub Island Outpost offers a deli menu with fresh fruit, salads, made-to-order sandwiches and pizzas, in addition to a wide assortment of provisions, including baked goods, deli meats and cheeses, snacks, sweets, and premium wines and liquor.

The Unique Location

The resort is tucked along a rugged cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and neighboring islands. It has offered a serene haven for travelers since opening in 2010. As well as providing exceptional on-island experiences and an ideal location for island-hopping of the best of the BVI. The resort offers several overnight options for guests. Such as sailing vessels, with 52 guest accommodations. This includes suites with gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas and private/oversized balconies. As well as a collection of two-, three-, four- and six-bedroom villas. Additionally a 55-slip marina with five for mega yachts up to 170 feet.

Two private beaches, a waterfront infinity pool, an intimate spa, world-class dining, and on-site access to dive and sailing charters complete the overall experience on Scrub Island. A year-round tropical climate, balmy breezes and crystal-clear waters are the perfect setting to enjoy other island adventures, such as hiking, paddleboarding, kayaking, snorkeling and more. An on-site boutique with high-end resort wear and accessories, sundries shop with grab & go options, and full-service provisions store with gourmet foods, fresh produce, meats, seafood, beer, wine, spirits and more are all available to resort and mooring guests.

In accordance with revised guidelines established by the British Virgins Islands government, all overnight guests at Scrub Island must still adhere to certain protocols and restrictions, which are outlined on the destination’s official travel website. The resort is a member of Marriott’s prestigious Autograph Collection. It also follows the brand’s Commitment to Clean program, providing a safe environment for guests and staff.