New Attractions Slated For Love and Harmony Caribbean Cruise 2019

“Love and Harmony Cruise is now approaching our third year and we always look to improve each year and bring forth new attractions for our cruisers and this year is no exception. This year we will have a full play on board with one of Jamaica’s great actor/comedian, Oliver Samuels and crew. We will also have a beach concert in Ocho Rios and a beach party in Grand Cayman. Giving the cruisers aka ‘harmonizers’ more activities and options. Our objective is for everyone to have fun and look forward to sharing good time with friends and family and new friends who become family” says Steve ‘Jabba’ Beckford.

MIAMI – It’s not every day you have the opportunity to sail away with a few of the world’s greatest musicians. Staging their third annual Love and Harmony Cruise, Rockers Island Entertainment, in association with Best of the Best Entertainment and Massive B, are proud to announce the first artist line up for Love and Harmony Cruise, set to sail from Fort Lauderdale to Ocho Rios Jamaica and Georgetown, Grand Cayman, April 13th – April 18th 2019.

Another change this year is the addition of American popular R&B vocal group, The Manhattans. This is the first year the Love and Harmony team has added another genre outside of reggae or soca. The Manhattans are known for their million selling songs “Kiss and Say Goodbye” recorded in 1976 and 1980’s “Shining Star”. With over 40 chart hits on Billboard National R&B Charts, with twelve top ten R&B hits in the United States it is evident to say that the Love and Harmony Cruise 2019 will be something special.

Reggae Legends Aboard Love and Harmony

The Captain, Grammy nominated, ‘Beres Hammond’ who has sailed the Love and Harmony Cruise from the first year, have become a staple attraction aboard the ship. His charismatic persona while interacting with the cruisers as he partake in the festivities on board, bring forth a family vibe, which remains the number one reason persons continue to come back each year.

Known for his classic lovers rock music, Beres Hammond has continued to deliver epic performances, year after year, on board Love and Harmony and the cruisers just can’t seem to get enough.

“I don’t think you understand the feeling you get while out in the middle of nowhere and hear Mr Hammond sing “Rockaway”, “Putting Up A Resistance”, or “Step Aside” just to name a few. It’s a great moment, one that I look forward to every year” say Sharon Belgrave of Miami, Florida.

Also on the line-up is Grammy nominated recording artist Barrington Levy, who is known for his plethora of hits like ‘Living Dangerously’, ‘Murderer’, ‘Prison Oval Rock’, ‘She’s Mine’ and ‘Here I Come’ just to name a few.

Barrington Levy is one of few artists whose music transcends through generations as he has mastered the ability to make timeless music, which resonate with producers of all genres and age group. From being sampled by Beastie Boys, Chief Keef, Kanye West, Pusha T, Big Sean, Notorious BIG, Fugees, Grace Jones, and Logic just to name a few, his music is not only timeless but a captivating sound, which Barrington Levy brings across in his music.

CoCo Tea is also confirmed for the third annual Love and Harmony Cruise, known as one of Reggae’s most talented and most versatile artistes, there is no doubt he will rock this ship. His smooth, easy going vocal presentation have become a trademark, earning wide international acclaim with songs like “Lost My Sonia”, “Tune In” and “Rocking Dolly” all becoming anthems in Reggae land.

To round out the first announcement of artists the young amazing Reggae crooner, Romain Virgo, veteran artists Tiger, Admiral Bailey, and Johnny P.

“Each year we continue to grow and it wouldn’t be possible without the cruisers who book their cabins every year. This year we return to Celebrity Cruise ship, yet the vessel is the Infinity. Celebrity Infinity is a Millennium class cruise ship owned and operated by Celebrity Cruises. You will enjoy and amazing array of flavors and a wide selection to suit every mood. Along with the ‘ultimate Caribbean’ experience, which has now become a signature part of the Love and Harmony Cruise, from the authentic Caribbean breakfast to the parties. Love and Harmony Cruise is the ideal vacation for friends, family or couples” says publicist Ronnie Tomlinson.

More artists to be added!

Click here to book your cabin and get more details. The luxurious cruise ship, Celebrity Infinity will depart from Fort Lauderdale on April 13th 2019.