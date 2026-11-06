Nevis Launches Winter Travel Deals

Hotel discounts, cultural experiences and resort additions anchor the island’s 2026-27 winter tourism campaign.

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Travelers planning a Caribbean winter vacation can find hotel discounts of up to 25%. There is also a complimentary seventh-night offer and cultural experiences in a new campaign from the Nevis Tourism Authority.

Launched Nov. 3, the “A Warmer Side to Winter” campaign highlights options for the 2026-27 winter season. These include pottery, farm-to-table cooking, and a courtroom drama about Alexander Hamilton and Admiral Horatio Nelson. Additionally, some hotel offers extend through Dec. 31, 2027.

“These experiences are unmistakably Nevis, shaped by our people and our history,” said Andia Ravariere, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority.

Nevis hotel deals for winter travel

Six participating hotels and resorts have announced savings or stay incentives, according to the tourism authority:

Four Seasons Resort Nevis: Up to 25% off room rates for advance bookings on eligible stays through Dec. 31, 2027.

Up to 25% off room rates for advance bookings on eligible stays through Dec. 31, 2027. Oualie Beach Resort: Up to 20% off with a nonrefundable room offer for eligible stays through Dec. 31, 2027.

Up to 20% off with a nonrefundable room offer for eligible stays through Dec. 31, 2027. Golden Rock Inn: A complimentary seventh night on seven-night stays from Jan. 4 through April 18, 2027.

A complimentary seventh night on seven-night stays from Jan. 4 through April 18, 2027. Hamilton Beach Villas & Spa: Up to 20% off direct bookings with promo code HAMILTONVIP , plus additional savings on extended stays.

Up to 20% off direct bookings with promo code , plus additional savings on extended stays. Montpelier Nevis: Up to 20% off a Signature Room and a $150 food and beverage credit.

Up to 20% off a Signature Room and a $150 food and beverage credit. The Hermitage Nevis: Book at least 60 days ahead for 20% off stays of one to six nights or 25% off stays of seven nights or more. The offer covers rooms and gingerbread cottages for travel Jan. 2 through April 15, 2027.

Pottery and farm-to-table experiences

Nevis Sun Tours’ From Clay to Cuisine is a multiday experience pairing traditional pottery with Caribbean cooking.

Guests make a clay cooking pot with master potters in Newcastle. Then they explore the island while it is cured and fired. A separate visit to Ras Iroy’s farm includes harvesting ingredients and preparing Ital cuisine over an open fire in traditional clay pots. Finally, travelers collect their finished pot before leaving Nevis.

Hamilton and Nelson courtroom drama

The Trial of Hamilton and Nelson, an original courtroom drama, invites audiences to examine the legacies of two historical figures connected to Nevis.

The production uses historical evidence and competing arguments to explore leadership, empire, morality and legacy. Audience members serve as the jury and cast their votes.

Scheduled performances include the Christmas Session of the Court on Dec. 18, 2026; the Hamilton Birthday Sitting on Jan. 11, 2027; and the Hamilton Heritage Sitting on Jan. 23, 2027.

Four Seasons adds wellness options

At Four Seasons Resort Nevis on Pinney’s Beach, the festive schedule includes Christmas celebrations, gingerbread workshops, a Santa Fiesta and a New Year’s Eve countdown. This is according to the release.

The resort’s reimagined Calypso Pool is set to debut this festive season as an adults-only retreat with reserved sunbeds and dedicated service. There are also expanded food and beverage offerings. Juiceria serves fresh juices and wellness elixirs. Meanwhile, The Sleep Sanctuary offers an after-hours spa experience focused on relaxation and sleep.

At The Crowned Monkey, The Alchemy Theatre cocktail program features Caribbean flavors and molecular mixology.

Paradise Beach expands family villas

Paradise Beach Nevis is expanding its collection to 15 villas, with two Presidential Villas aimed at groups and multigenerational families. This is according to the release. The four-bedroom villa accommodates up to eight adults and two small children. In addition, the six-bedroom villa accommodates up to 12 adults and two small children.

Booked together, the villas offer 10 bedrooms for up to 20 adults and four small children. A separate staff apartment beneath the four-bedroom villa provides space for accompanying chefs, nannies, personal assistants or security personnel. Combined low-season rates start at about $10,000 a night.

The campaign also includes wellness, dining and cultural offers across the island. However, hotel savings and experiences are subject to offer-specific terms, availability and restrictions.

Details and participating offers are available on the tourism authority’s A Warmer Side to Winter campaign page.