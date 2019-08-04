NBC 6 Anchor Jawan Strader to Host NABJ’s Breathing While Black Town Hall

National Association of Black Journalists South Florida Chapter Breathing While Black Town Hall

MIAMI – The South Florida chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ-South Florida) is hosting a Town Hall meeting entitled “Breathing While Black.”

This public event precedes NABJ’s Convention and Career Fair, Aug. 7-11 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry.

The town hall will be hosted by NBC 6 Anchor Jawan Strader and will be live-streamed on NBC6 – WTVJ during a special edition of “Voices with Jawan Strader.”

The event will take place on Tuesday, August 6, at Florida Memorial University, Lou Rawls Center for Performing Arts – 15800 Northwest 42nd Avenue, Miami Gardens, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

“We’re proud supporters of NABJ,” said Larry Olevitch, President and General Manager at NBC 6. “Voices with Jawan Strader gives a platform to South Florida’s diverse community every week, talking about real issues and highlighting true difference makers, so it made perfect sense for us to be partners in bringing this town hall to life.”

“Breathing While Black Town Hall” Panelists

Confirmed panelists for the event include: FIU Police Captain Delrish Moss, Miami Civilian Investigative Panel’s Rodney Jacobs, Jr., BSO Deputies Association President Jeff Bell, activist Phillip Agnew, Dyma Loving and her attorney Justin Moore.

“We think it’s important that we have these inclusive conversations impacting the community, particularly, the black community,” said Russell Motley, president of NABJ-South Florida. “We appreciate NBC 6 and NBC 6 Voices for guiding this discussion to help work toward solutions.”

Civic and resource organizations will be present at the town hall to offer services and information to attendees.

Confirmed participants include: NAMI Miami-Dade, The Urban League of Broward County, OIC of South Florida, NAACP Miami-Dade, Miami Civilian Investigative Panel, Legal Services of Greater Miami, Trayvon Martin Foundation, Broward State Attorney’s Office and Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

Sponsors of the town hall include; NBC 6, Florida Memorial University, Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust and Hot 105 FM (Cox Media Group).