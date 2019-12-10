Nature Island open for business after Dominica’s general elections

Roseau, Dominica – The Electoral Office has published that the Dominica Labour Party won a resounding victory over the opposition in Dominica’s General Elections held on December 6, 2019.

Leading up to the elections, there were pockets of civil disobedience primarily in the villages of Marigot in the Northeast and Salisbury in the West of the island. These disturbances resulted in some road blockages, which caused delays and inconveniences for people travelling to the Airport, however the airport remained opened for flights and operated as usual.

The disturbances were isolated and not expected to impact cruise activities, however cruise calls into Dominica through Sunday December 8, 2019 were cancelled.

On December 6, 2019, the citizens of Dominica went to the polls to elect 21 persons to the House of Assembly. The elections were conducted peacefully and without any disturbance. Now that the elections are over the citizens have accepted the results and have once again settled to undertake normal business.

Dominica reaffirms that it is open to conduct business and we welcome all our visitors to enjoy all that the nature island has to offer.

The normal cruise schedule will recommence starting Monday December 9th, 2019 with the MV Marella Celebration docked at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth today.

Seaborne Airlines, which had cancelled two flights and rescheduled others will now recommence their normal schedule as of Monday December 9th, 2019; that is departing San Juan at 3:15pm and departing Dominica at 7:15am.