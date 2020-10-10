National Women’s Small Business Month “Mompreneur” Chat Set for October 21

Harris Public Relations in Partnership with Maximillian Consultants Celebrates Mompreneurs and their Entrepreneurial Spirit during National Women’s Small Business Month.

SOUTH FLORIDA – October kicks off National Women’s Small Business Month, and Harris Public Relations, in partnership with Maximillan Consultants, presents their panel Balanced Hustler: Spotlight on some amazing South Florida mompreneurs on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 7 pm-8:15 pm.

There are about 13 million companies owned by women in the United States, according to the National Women’s Business Council’s 2019 annual report.

However, only 1.1 million are employer firms, meaning the vast majority of women-owned businesses in America are sole proprietorships or one-person companies.

This distinguished panel of mompreneurs will touch upon how they multitask and make the most of every minute of their day. You can view the conversation via https://www.facebook.com/ HarrisPublicRelations/.

Balanced Hustler: Spotlight on South Florida Mompreneurs Who Have Forged Their Small-Business Path

Taj Waite Hunter – Principal Designer, All Things Taj and Host -Designing Midlife Podcast

Latoya Stirrup – Creative Solutionist -Kazmaleje

Michelle Klass – Attorney At Law – Law Offices of Michelle Klass

Terri Cooper Space – Owner Soulshine Yoga Academy

Maria-Victoria Ramirez – Anti-Racism Trainer at ReEnvision Harmony & Social Equity

Natalie Romo – Owner – The Poppet Project

Moderated by Sandy Dorsainvil-Cultural Curator

Mompreneurs Topics

Discussion with some successful female business owners who are also moms. Their ability to juggle multiple priorities daily showcases an incredible skill set that is unmatched. From managing clients to helping the homework, dropping off and picking up, making dinner, giving advice, and hopefully making time for self-care, these mompreneurs help drive our economy forward.

Harris Public Relations Cultural Conversations Series

Cultural Conversations is part of an ongoing commitment to global arts, culture, business, and community issues. The goal is to provide a platform for interesting and engaging dialogue to inspire greater participation and passion for community engagement.

All Cultural Conversations will take place at 7 pm on Facebook live .

Schedule for October 2020

October 21 – Balanced Hustler Spotlight on Mompreneurs

October 27 – Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in the Arts

October 28 – How to practice Self-Care As A Women Entrepreneur