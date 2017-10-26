National Small Women’s Business Spotlight: Gillian Smart

A Call to Celebrate, Contemplate, and Cultivate Women in Business

SOUTH FLORIDA – October is National Small Women’s Business month and we salute Gillian Smart of Caribbean American News and Entertainment Television and honor her accomplishments.

Gillian Smart was born in Trinidad W.I. and is the President of Caribbean American News & Entertainment Television – CANEtv, an independent television network broadcasting on HDTV Local 24.4 & online at www.CANEtv.net. The company was founded in 2014 as a spin-off from TeleIbo, a Haitian content broadcasting television network.

In addition to television, Gillian is a co-host on 1080am The Word with a long-running radio show “Three @ 3 with Eddy, Cleve & Gillian.” She has a featured segment on the show entitled “Mind Yuh Business” which focuses on promoting personal development, business development & leisure while highlighting the individuals & companies that are trendsetters in the South Florida area and within the Caribbean American Diaspora.

She also hosts a popular radio show with her son DriveTime with Gillian & James which airs on Thursdays 4-6pm on SupaJamz Radio an internet radio station based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Smart is a veteran educator with Palm Beach County Schools and has dedicated much of her extracurricular activities to working with community-based organizations, which are focused on the promotion and the up-liftmen of children and the Caribbean culture.

Gillian holds a Masters Degree in Education Leadership, a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, and is National Board Certified in Business Career & Technical Education.

Prior to moving to Florida, she was an entrepreneur in the NYC area owning a franchise, Taste of The Tropics Ice Cream parlor and Caribbean Sodas a beverage distribution company she spearheaded with her deceased father.

For the past 12 years, she has worked with Miami-Broward Carnival Junior and Adults as an MC for the Mas competition in various other capacities. Miami-Broward Carnival is a Caribbean festival, which has been in existence for the past 30 years and attracts attendees from around the world to the tune of 50k annually to the South Florida area.

Today, Gillian’s main focus is to build CANEtv developing original and syndicated content appealing to the Caribbean & American markets and to develop her media presence toward becoming the premier media outlet and a voice for the Caribbean & American Community, she is doing so one event at a time.

In her spare time, she volunteers with CARE (Caribbean Educators Association) a philanthropic organization dedicated to raising funds for High School Seniors of Caribbean descent.