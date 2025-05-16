National Real Estate Day: How Desiree Faulkner’s Approach to the Industry is Improving Our Communities

by Alyssa Spence

MIAMI – There are so many ways to build a career in real estate, it’s not just about buildings, it’s about shaping the places people call home. The professionals behind this work often take on projects that influence cities on a large scale, driven by a real commitment to community. These efforts require serious planning, capital, and a long-term vision.

Desiree Faulkner, founder and CEO of Faulkner Partners, has been working in real estate for 28 years. She launched her own real estate development company just three years ago called Faulkner Partners. Faulkner Partners is rooted in a mission to create a legacy and build something lasting for future generations. This shapes both the buildings she constructs and the lives of the people impacted by them. It also means empowering young people to see themselves as changemakers in their communities and beyond.

One of her favorite memories from her past projects was taking local kids to the Kennedy Space Center. For them, it meant realizing that a world exists beyond their neighborhood, and opening their minds to new possibilities. That moment shows her dedication to building lasting homes. She focuses on creating reliable housing with strong infrastructure. She also encourages residents to own their homes.

Desiree Faulkner

As she implements her plans, Desiree remains focused on preserving the culture that already exists. Born in Saint Lucia and now based in Miami, she takes pride in her Caribbean heritage. She enjoys gatherings filled with people from Saint Lucia, Trinidad, Jamaica, and other islands, events that celebrate their shared cultures, like Miami Carnival. Her identity fuels her drive. As she puts it, “Nothing’s stopping a Caribbean person from going after what they’re going to go after.” Desiree’s future ambition for her company is to apply her development models in other regions, especially in the islands.

She also sees a need for more women in real estate not just as realtors, but also as contractors and painters. For young people interested in real estate or development, Desiree emphasizes the importance of building knowledge first. Her advice: start by becoming a realtor to learn the industry from the inside out. Then, she says, “You have to get yourself out there, and put yourself in the rooms that are going to advance your network.” Her confidence comes from knowing herself and staying grounded in her values.

National Real Estate Day

On National Real Estate Day, it’s important to recognize leaders like Desiree Faulkner, people who are doing more than building structures. They’re building communities. She helped reshape Liberty Square and Downtown Doral, and now her company is focused on Liberty City. Through Faulkner Partners, she’s pushing for long-term, meaningful investment in communities, work that continues to inspire and make space for what’s next.