KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Every October, Jamaica honors the visionaries who fought for the island’s freedom, equality, and self-determination. National Heroes’ Day, observed on the third Monday of October, celebrates seven Jamaicans. These Jamaicans, with courage and conviction, shaped the nation’s identity: Marcus Garvey, Paul Bogle, George William Gordon, Norman Manley, Sir Alexander Bustamante, Nanny of the Maroons, and Samuel Sharpe.

The official wreath-laying ceremony will happen at National Heroes’ Park in Kingston on October 20th. Visitors can also explore the legacies of these icons throughout the island.

“The spirit of Jamaica’s National Heroes’ lives on in every parish, every community, and every story told across our island,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism. “From the Maroon strongholds of Portland to Garvey’s birthplace in St. Ann, these sites form a living museum of resilience and pride that continues to inspire our people and our visitors alike.”

Join Jamaicans in celebration this October by visiting these sites, attending local ceremonies, and exploring National Heroes’ Park in Kingston, where all seven heroes are memorialized.

As travelers explore Jamaica, they are walking in the footsteps of greatness,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism. “Each monument connects them to the courage, creativity, and vision that shaped our nation. These experiences allow visitors to feel the heartbeat of Jamaica’s history through the communities that keep it alive today.”

Where to Experience Jamaica’s National Heroes

Marcus Mosiah Garvey – St. Ann At 32 Market Street in St. Ann’s Bay, Garvey’s childhood home and a bronze statue outside the parish library honor Jamaica’s first National Hero and his global Pan-African legacy.

Paul Bogle – St. Thomas Visit Stony Gut, where Bogle’s chapel site is now a quiet memorial garden, and Morant Bay’s town square, where Edna Manley’s statue marks the 1865 rebellion that reshaped Jamaica’s history.

George William Gordon – Kingston & St. Andrew Gordon House, Jamaica’s Parliament, bears his name in tribute to his fight for justice. In Morant Bay, a plaque commemorates his martyrdom alongside Paul Bogle.

Norman Washington Manley – Kingston & St. Andrew Norman Manley International Airport and his preserved home, “Regardless” / The Manley Centre, celebrate the statesman’s leadership and vision for independence.

Sir Alexander Bustamante – Hanover & Kingston In Lucea, Sir Alexander Bustamante Square honors Jamaica’s first Prime Minister. His Kingston home, now the Bustamante Museum, showcases his life and legacy.

Nanny of the Maroons – Portland In Moore Town, a plaque at Bump Grave and a statue at Nanny Falls honor the legendary Maroon leader. Nearby the Charles Town Maroon Village keeps her traditions alive.

Samuel “Sam” Sharpe – St. James At Croydon Plantation, monuments mark Sharpe’s birthplace, while Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay memorializes his leadership in the 1831–32 Emancipation Rebellion.

Discover tours and community experiences that take you to these historic sites at www.moretojamaica.com. Plus, enhance your vacation with experiences that preserve culture and celebrate heritage. Honor heroes’ legacies and give back directly to local communities.