National Heroes’ Day, Food For The Poor Leader Honored in Jamaica

COCONUT CREEK – Monday (Oct. 21st) was National Heroes’ Day in Jamaica, and Food For The Poor President/CEO Robin Mahfood received the Honorary Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD) for commitment to social welfare in the provision of housing.

Nearly a thousand people attended the event, and thousands more watched the ceremony live on television, as this year’s awards were bestowed by The Most Honourable Sir Patrick Linton Allen, ON, GCMG, CD, KStJ at the King’s House in Kingston, Jamaica.

Mahfood was one of 124 honorees who were nationally recognized for service to the country.

“I am very happy to receive this award, and it also belongs to our Food For The Poor families in Florida, Haiti, Guyana and of course Jamaica,” Mahfood said. “This award is for our partners in the countries where we serve, and for the thousands of contractors who build homes, schools and water wells to serve the poor. This award also is for the hundreds of thousands of donors who make all of what we do possible with the blessings of Our Lord.”

Since its inception 37 years ago, Food For The Poor has provided more than $15.7 billion in aid and has built more than 85,000 homes. Almost 36,000 of these were built in Jamaica.

Food For The Poor also has built, repaired or expanded 285 schools island-wide. Food For The Poor provides schools with furniture, supplies and sports equipment, creating a healthy learning environment for students.

National Heroes’ Day is a Jamaican holiday, observed on the third Monday in October. It is a celebration of the island’s seven national heroes.