National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame to Honor Wayne Messam

Miramar — On Thursday, April 4, national football champion, Democratic candidate for President of the United States and two-term South Florida Mayor Wayne Messam will be honored by the National Football Foundation & College Football Hall of Fame in South Florida.

The Brian Piccolo Chapter of the NFF selects Wayne as a distinguished athlete and public servant who is leading by example in the region and nationwide.

The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Awards takes place on Thursday, April 4, 2019 6:00 PM at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel, Golf Club & Convention Center, 11775 Heron Bay Blvd, Coral Springs, FL.