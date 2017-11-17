National Entrepreneurship Month Spotlight: Dr Lanetta Bronte

National Entrepreneurship Month Powered by James Wilson Bridges Medical Society Walk A Mile With A Child-May 5, 2018 in Historic Overtown

SOUTH FLORIDA – November is National Entrepreneurship Month and our National Entrepreneurship Month Spotlight is Dr Lanetta Bronté, MPH, MSPH.

National Entrepreneurship Month and an ideal occasion to celebrate the successes and honor the legacies of all of the other enterprising entrepreneurs who are making a difference in the business world.

Lanetta Bronté, MD, MPH, MSPH is responsible for strategic planning, scientific, and administrative oversight of the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR). She is a leading national and international researcher and population health scientist in the field of sickle cell disease, rare blood disorders, community-based participatory research, and chronic disease management.

Dr. Bronte has extensive experience in developing programs that are closely aligned with the recruitment and retention of underserved and underrepresented populations for treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Breast Cancer, research and clinical trials.

She is currently President and CEO of the Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research (FSCDR), Chief Health Officer (CHO) of the Sickle Care and Research Network, FSCDR, LLC, an independent full-service outpatient medical treatment and clinical trials center that offers medical care and coordinated care for underserved populations.

Dr. Bronté is has a faculty appointment at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine as an Associate Professor in the Department of Public Health Sciences, Department of Health Services Research and Policy.

Dr. Bronté received her Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Master of Science degree in Medical Parasitology and Laboratory Practice from the University of North Carolina (UNC), Chapel Hill, Gillings School of Global Public Health. She then received a joint Doctor of Medicine and Master of Public Health with specialization in Health Policy and Administration (Health Policy and Management) from the UNC Schools of Medicine and Gillings School of Global Public Health.

She completed an internship in Internal Medicine at Tulane University School of Medicine and residency in Psychiatry at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine. In addition, she completed a Health Research and Educational Trust/American Hospital Association Fellowship in Cultural Competence and Leadership.

In February 2016, she became a Radical Wellbeing Ambassador of Deepak Chopra’s Radical Wellbeing to develop expertise areas that impact the quality of life and health of people, as well as why these practices are good for business and performance. Dr. Bronte was a featured guest for the course in New York City on February 6, 2016.

Dr. Bronté spearheaded a Sickle Cell Disease and Thalassemia Registry that currently has approximately 25,000 individuals with a hemoglobinopathy. Included in this Registry is over 2,500 individuals with Sickle Cell Disease.

Dr. Bronté has served in several leadership positions including the Chief Medical Officer of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Senior Medical Advisor to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, a member of the National Institutes of Health, National Heart, Lung and Blood Advisory Council, and a member of the 2014 Expert Panel for the National Institutes of Health, National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute Management of Sickle Cell Disease Guidelines. Dr. Bronté works tirelessly to create an environment of trust, sustainability, and relevance, which has significantly increased participation in research by all members of the community.

