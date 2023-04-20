Law

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week – April 23 to 29, 2023

BROWARD COUNTY – Every year, millions of Americans are affected by crime. Many will need ongoing care, support, and resources. April 23–29 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, a time to amplify the voices of survivors and commit to creating an environment where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported. Let’s stand with families, neighbors, friends, and colleagues whose lives have been forever altered by crime. We resolve to help them find their justice and forge new healing pathways.

This National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, show survivors that they are not alone.

Call the Broward State Attorney’s Office Victim Resource Center at 954-765-4133 to learn how you can help make certain that survivors’ voices are heard and acted upon.

