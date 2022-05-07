Natalyah aims for EUK Soca Monarch title at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

[Zürich, Switzerland] – Following the release of her up-tempo Soca track ‘Proper’, Trinidad-born Swiss Soca Sensation Natalyah is riding high on the success of this latest fruit of her labour. ‘Proper’ has earned her a place in the finals of 2022 Europe United Kingdom Soca Monarch (EUKSM) competition. Its set for June 5th during the ‘Big Platinum Festival’ in England in celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

The New Single

Not only has ‘Proper’ landed her an opportunity to showcase her talents on a major global stage but the song has also been embraced by several DJs & radio outlets across the Caribbean diaspora and Europe as well as generated many TikTok videos.

After garnering tremendous support from her fan base and beyond during the public voting leg of the competition, Natalyah has advanced to the finals and will ‘properly’ put on display the music and culture of her homeland T&T as she battles 3 other contestants for the EUKSM title.

Natalyaha’s Roots

Currently residing in Switzerland, Natalyah who is a native of San Fernando, Trinidad has always held close to her roots. Throughout her years long journey as a professional singer and performer in the international market, she has taken every opportunity to not only represent for the land of Calypso & Steelpan but for the entire Caribbean region and its unique, diverse musical landscape.

She shared, “I am very honoured to be in the top 4. I’m extremely grateful to all the people who voted for me. I think this competition will bring a lot of new opportunities. I am also looking forward in meeting everybody in person and making new friends.”

As a trained and versatile entertainer, Natalyah has not only produced pure Soca material. She has consistently delivers distinctive Soca-infused contemporary Pop songs to the masses. She has also dabbled in Chutney music, the Reggae/Dancehall genre and even House music.

For Natalyah, the goal always remains the same, i.e. to utilize platforms and perform on stages where lovers of Caribbean music, rhythms & culture as well as those beyond those subsets can access and embrace the one of a kind indigenous art forms from the region of her birth.

She believes that the upcoming 2022 EUKSM competition is a major step in promoting Soca music to the world. Competition will be a part of the ‘Big Platinum Festival’ during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. She and her fellow competitors will be true cultural ambassadors in effectively endearing the genre to mainstream audiences.

Natalyah plans to bring forth a dynamic presentation at the finals of the EUKSM.

Her current single ‘Proper’ which is distributed through VPAL Music is available now on all

major streaming platforms.