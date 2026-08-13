Nassau Cruise Port Earns World Cruise Awards Nomination

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The World Cruise Awards nominated Nassau Cruise Port for Caribbean’s Best Cruise Terminal 2026.

This is a recognition that underscores its growing role as one of the region’s leading cruise gateways. The Bahamas also received a nomination for Caribbean’s Best Cruise Destination 2026. This reinforces the country’s standing in the global cruise industry.

The World Cruise Awards recognize excellence across the global cruise sector, including destinations, terminals, cruise lines, travel agencies and ships. The annual awards program is now in its sixth year.

The nominations come as Nassau Cruise Port continues to expand its role in Bahamian tourism through investments in guest amenities. In addition, it invests in hospitality, entertainment and cultural experiences.

“We are honored to receive this nomination and equally proud to see The Bahamas recognized among the Caribbean’s leading cruise destinations,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO and director of Nassau Cruise Port. “These nominations reflect the collective efforts of our team, tourism partners, stakeholders and the wider Bahamian community to create memorable experiences for our guests. They also reinforce the significant role cruise tourism continues to play in generating economic opportunities and showcasing the very best of The Bahamas to the world.”

Nassau Cruise Port, the gateway to The Bahamas and the world’s largest transit cruise port, has recently added a yacht marina capable of accommodating vessels 100 feet and larger, along with new food and beverage offerings including Blue Marlin Seafood Restaurant and Bahama Bay Pool & Day Club.

The port also has continued to post major passenger milestones, including a record single-day passenger count of more than 33,000 guests.

Nassau Cruise Port welcomed 6.1 million passengers in 2025. About 6.7 million passengers are projected to visit in 2026, reflecting continued demand for The Bahamas as a premier cruise destination.

World Cruise Awards Gala Ceremony

Voting for the World Cruise Awards 2026 opened July 13 and runs through Aug. 21. The World Cruise Awards will name the nominees receiving the most votes in each category as the 2026 winners. The awards will be presented Oct. 14 at the World Cruise Awards Gala Ceremony in Jamaica.

Nassau Cruise Port is encouraging partners, stakeholders, visitors and supporters in The Bahamas and around the world to vote in support of its nomination for Caribbean’s Best Cruise Terminal 2026. It is also encouraging support for The Bahamas’ nomination for Caribbean’s Best Cruise Destination 2026.