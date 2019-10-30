Nahaja Black Gives Commencement Speech at Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy

NASSAU, Bahamas – Popular Bahamian Talk Show Host Nahaja Black, of the Hit Back with Nahaja Black Radio Show on Star 106.5FM in Nassau, recently gave a very powerful commencement speech for Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy Graduation.

Eight persons from corporate Bahamas completed the highly acclaimed 6 Week Public Speaking Training Program, which was conducted by the Founder & CEO, Spence Finlayson, International Motivational Speaker, Corporate Trainer, Talk Show Host and Author.

Finlayson, has given 5,000 speeches and presentations in over 28 countries over a 32 years career.

Nahaja’s speech was very informative, humorous and enlightening as she recalled her early days growing up in the Bahamas and her time in Canada as a college student.

She encouraged the graduates to continue to strive for excellence and she underscored the importance of public speaking in the corporate world. She was given a standing ovation at the end of her presentation.

Graduates include, ASP Darron Nixon of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Roshann Miller, President of Kiwanis AM Club, Arine Culmer, Manager at QVS Pharmacy, Samantha Gray of the Office of the Governor General, Janet Smith of the Supreme Court of The Bahamas, Lamour Hepburn of Nassau Flight Services, and Kenrick Curry , Entrepreneur .

Finlayson, said that the next Public Speaking Class will begin on Tuesday November 12th at 7 pm at his Speakers Academy in Nassau.

For more information please call 601-4291 or email phoenixinstitute@gmail.com