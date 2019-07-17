NAACP South Dade Branch Elects Officers

Former state Sen. Dwight Bullard will lead revised NAACP branch; 14 area civil rights advocates

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE — In a record turnout of concerned civil rights activists representing South Florida communities from Coconut Grove to Homestead, the newly revised NAACP South Dade branch has elected an impressive slate of new officers.

It was standing room only in the community meeting room of Martin Memorial AME Church in Richmond Heights when the historic vote was taken Thursday, July 11.

The meeting attracted several residents from throughout South Dade who were eager to be a part of the new organization.

Former state Sen. Dwight Bullard was elected the inaugural president of the branch. Bullard, who was not at the meeting because he was attending a voting rights conferences in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., sent an email statement that was read to the membership.

“I have submitted my name for the office of president of the newly formed South Miami-Dade Branch of the NAACP for no other reason than my sincere love for our community,” said Bullard, who is, political director of the New Florida Majority, an independent organization that works to increase the voting and political power of historically marginalized and excluded communities throughout the state.

“I have been a life member of the NAACP for over 30 years now and served as a founding youth council president of the NAACP South Dade Connection and have worked closely with our state council in the fight for racial and social justice.”

NAACP South Dade Branch New Officers

Fist vice president : Harold Ford, is a special needs educator with Miami-Dade Public Schools. He is also an Associate Minister at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church. He is a former business manager of a dot.com company.

Second vice president : Carole Jackson is a retired Foreign Service Officer with the US Department of State now the managing partner/CEO of Tradewinds Financial Planning, LLC

Third vice president : Kevin Chambliss, joint community liaison for U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel Powell, A former Vice President of the Miami Dade Branch NAAP, he is also the Youth Pastor of Covenant Missionary Baptist Church in Florida City.

Secretary: Dr. Bradford Brown, former NAACP Miami-Dade Branch president and retired regional science director, National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Fisheries Service.

Assistant Secretary: Dr. Lisa Sweeting, special education teacher/UTD Building Steward/EESAC chair at Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Treasurer: Rubiett Jenkins, retired Addictions Counselor worked for Camillus House Transitional Housing for the homeless. Serves as corresponding secretary for the South Dade Democratic Black Caucus Ron Brown LLC.

Members at large of the Executive Committee

Dr. Freddie Young

Pamela Smith

Dr. Arabella Rosalyn Walker

Shirley Richardson

Hollie Hamilton Rozier

Yolanda Ambrose

George Simpson

All of the newly elected members have been active in the reformulation of the branch, a two-year effort to more specifically address civil rights issues in South Florida communities south of downtown Miami.

Other contenders for office were Towiona Keys (president), Vickie Jackson (second vice president), Tanika Bennett (second vice president) and Antonio Brooks (third vice president).

Adora Obi Nweze, president of the NAACP Florida State Conference, and Marsha Ellison, state conference treasurer and president of the NAACP Fort Lauderdale/Broward County branch, served in an official capacity to oversee the branch’s inaugural elections. The two have supported the effort to reestablish the NAACP in South Dade and applauded the candidates for their willingness to lead the cause.

“There is a lot of energy in the room, lots of well-meaning and qualified candidates who have impressive credentials and experience for office, and I am thrilled to be here to witness this,” Nweze said.

With the election of new officers, the revitalized South Dade NAACP branch is planning for its first general body meeting. The group is seeking volunteers to begin work on the NAACP’s committees.