Local News

NAACP of Miami Dade Freedom Fund Sneaker Ball Celebrates 34 Years of Service to Miami-Dade’s Black Community

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News42 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read
NAACP of Miami Dade Freedom Fund Sneaker Ball

MIAMIAfter a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. The event will be hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132.

To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.

NAACP of Miami Dade Freedom Fund Sneaker Ball

Honorees

The gala will honor beloved U.S. Congressman Frederica Wilson for her contributions to Education, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cavafor her strides in addressing the Housing crisis, famed attorney H.T. Smith for Advocacy & Litigation, Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Anita Petteway, for her contributions to the Health & Well Being of our community, Teri Williams, President of OneUnited Bank, for her contributions to the business community and activist and organizer Valencia Gunder for her advocacy for the less fortunate.

“This year’s Freedom FUNd Sneaker Ball is a time for us to reflect, recognize and reaffirm our commitment towards the fight for freedom and equality for all. For the last 34 years we have fought the fight. There is absolutely too much at stake for us to stop now. It’s not over!” states NAACP Miami Dade President, Daniella Pierre.

Tickets are just $125 and available now at www.miamidadenaacp.com or Eventbrite

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News42 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

$130 Million Town Center Project breaks ground in Lauderdale Lakes

February 13, 2006
Miami-Dade Count Commissioner Vice Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert, III

Miami-Dade County Black Commissioners Make History

February 2, 2021

Human Rights Groups Call for Immediate Arrest of Jean-Claude Duvalier

January 17, 2011

Florida Department of Health in Broward County offers Free Back To School Immunizations

August 5, 2015
Back to top button