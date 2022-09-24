NAACP of Miami Dade Freedom Fund Sneaker Ball Celebrates 34 Years of Service to Miami-Dade’s Black Community

MIAMI – After a three-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of Miami-Dade County returns with their eagerly anticipated annual Freedom FUNd Gala on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at 7 p.m. The event will be hosted by HOT 105’s Jill Tracey, themed “It’s Not Over: Our Voice. Our Future. Our legacy”, at the Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl., 33132.

To put the FUN in FUNd, attendees are encouraged to dress in formal/semi-formal wear, complimented with their best sneakers to represent the continued march to equity and social justice.

Honorees

The gala will honor beloved U.S. Congressman Frederica Wilson for her contributions to Education, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cavafor her strides in addressing the Housing crisis, famed attorney H.T. Smith for Advocacy & Litigation, Internal Medicine Specialist Dr. Anita Petteway, for her contributions to the Health & Well Being of our community, Teri Williams, President of OneUnited Bank, for her contributions to the business community and activist and organizer Valencia Gunder for her advocacy for the less fortunate.

“This year’s Freedom FUNd Sneaker Ball is a time for us to reflect, recognize and reaffirm our commitment towards the fight for freedom and equality for all. For the last 34 years we have fought the fight. There is absolutely too much at stake for us to stop now. It’s not over!” states NAACP Miami Dade President, Daniella Pierre.

Tickets are just $125 and available now at www.miamidadenaacp.com or Eventbrite