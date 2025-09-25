“My Art Is Healing, Bringing Light, Life and Joy To Others,”: Cheery Stewart-Joseph, Jamaican Artist

KINGSTON, Jamaica – “My art is healing. It brings light, life and joy to others,” said renowned Jamaican artist Cheery Stewart-Joseph. This statement followed her successful return to the local art scene with her two-day exhibition titled ‘ROOTED’ held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel.

“People have said to me that when they are feeling sad, or in a bad mood, when they see my paintings, they feel more relaxed, and even for just that moment, their mood changes, and they feel more alive,” Stewart-Josephs said.

Jamaican Landscape

Stewart-Joseph’s exhibited 21 awe-inspiring pieces. These works delved into various elements of the Jamaican landscape and lifestyle that resonated well with her audience. The diverse and rich colours came alive on the canvas. Even those that were in black and white told electric stories of its master. Her brush stroked the canvas to make the pieces come alive.

“I am inspired to paint every day. There is always something happening, good or bad. All of my pieces are a representation or reflection of what is happening through the eyes of the mind. People are going through a myriad of things, and painting in abstract helps to calm the mind. Art is life and represents how we traverse this journey called life,” Stewart-Josephs said.

Stewart-Josephs is a Jamaican-born, New York-based professional painter and visual artist. She is known for her vibrant, dramatic depictions of Jamaican life and landscapes. She has been painting since 1983, and her work is displayed globally.

High School Years

Born in the cool hills of Manchester, Jamaica, she developed a love and fascination for the lush Jamaican landscape. From early as she can remember, she was drawing and painting that landscape. This early love of art and innate talent was nurtured and cultivated during her high school years. After high school, she continued to hone her skills. Her love of the Jamaican countryside found expression in landscape paintings.

With more than three decades of experience, the self-taught artist briefly attended Edna Manley School of Art. She also attended the Visual School of Arts in New York City. She was one of the original Trafalgar artists. This group of practising artists had a roadside gallery from early in the 1970s on Trafalgar Road in Kingston, Jamaica. There, she was guided and taken under the wings of art critic Ansel Walters, founder of the Trafalgar Artist Cooperative.

Since then, Stewart-Josephs has built an impressive career abroad, earning international recognition. In 2021, she was among the artists selected for Art in August. This was a special virtual exhibition organised by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Jamaican Life

With ‘ROOTED’, she brings it full circle — blending traditional and contemporary Jamaican forms. She tells stories of heritage, endurance, and transformation. Her piece titled ‘Jacks Hill’ is one of her newer pieces. “I do some scenery and Jacks Hill happens to be one of my favourite sports. For me it depicts the coolness of life and the different vibe it exhibits for us as a nation,” Stewart-Josephs said.

Other pieces from her exhibition included ‘Eye of the Elephant’, ‘Rose House’, ‘Mother in Labour’ and ‘CyberChase’. All were intricately presented in acrylic on canvas.

Stewart-Jospeh’s continues to paint primarily in acrylics on canvas. However, her subject matter has expanded to florals, still lifes, peoples and rituals. In what is the most profound departure from her foundation, Stewart’s exploration of abstraction represents a new frontier.

Her decision to experiment with abstraction was partly motivated by her husband Hugh Josephs, an abstract painter. He encouraged her to stretch and challenge her creative force. Stewart-Josephs has created a body of abstract paintings which are passionately and emotionally charged. However, they are still influenced by her Jamaican upbringing and love of Jamaican life and culture.

Her other abstract works are influenced by the colours, emotions, and passion of her tropical homeland. They also reflect beauty, richness, struggles, and resilience. Her culture also plays a significant role.

ROOTED is not just an exhibition, she said but a homecoming. It is an opportunity to reconnect with the spirit of Jamaican identity. This is done through the eyes of an artist who has carried its heartbeat with her across continents.