Musical extravaganza showcases the roots of Jamaican Music

POMPANO BEACH – On Sunday August 27 at 7pm, Rootz of Music Inc., will present its 3rd Annual fundraiser musical extravaganza “American Roots of Jamaican Music: The Legacy” at the newly opened Pompano Beach Cultural Center in Pompano Beach where they are one of the Resident Companies.

The show chronicles the development of popular songs that were the foundation in both Jamaica and the Americas starting from the mid 1940’s to present time.

Led by world class Jamaican born guitarist, composer, arranger, music instructor Eugene Grey, the show will also feature renowned percussionist Larry McDonald as well as singers Lady Tasha, Yishka, Gershi, Endel I, Shymane along with the Radiance Major dancers performing the music of the popular artists of each era such as Louis Jordan, Harry Belafonte, Byron Lee and the Dragoneers.

This innovative and entertaining musical presentation is staged to demonstrate the interconnectivity of American and Jamaican music, how two separate elements of two genres merged and became what is now known as Reggae and Hip Hop.

There will be a special awards presentation to Jamaican music legends Ernest Ranglin, Larry Marshall, Eric Monty Morris, Evrel Grey, Dennis Sindrey, Charles Cameron and Horace Forbes.

There will be a VIP reception starting 90 minutes prior to the performance for the awardees and VIPs to enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

Tickets are $40 for the American Roots of Jamaican Music: The Legacy and are available here or by phone at 954-839-9578.

The event is sponsored in part by Broward County Florida Cultural Division, Florida Division of Cultural Affairs, SOS Children’s Villages and First Green Bank along with support from the City of Pompano Beach.

Accommodations provided by Sea Steps Suites, 717 S. Ocean Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL, 954-635-5572.