Music Awards Winners of the Reggae North Event

ONTARIO, Canada – Canadian reggae, which for years has yearned serious recognition for established and unsung players, may have found its saviour in the Reggae North Music Awards. That event’s second staging took place on September 28 at the Rose Theatre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

Entertainer of The Year and Female Vocalist of The Year

Awards were presented in 19 categories with singer Ammoye winning Entertainer of The Year and Female Vocalist of The Year. Originally from Clarendon parish in central Jamaica, her stocks have risen considerably in the past two years, thanks to songs like Stir This Thing.

Singer Inoah was also a double winner. His Chosen won Reggae Single of The Year; its visual also won Video of The Year.

Album of The Year went to Exco Levi with Born to Be Free.

Tony Anthony, who started the Reggae North Music Awards in 2024, is pleased with its progress.

“The response was amazing, with strong community support, and overwhelming engagement from artists, sponsors, and fans. It showed that the event is growing into a respected platform that celebrates reggae and dancehall in Canada and beyond,” he said.

Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton, and Kurt Davis, Jamaica’s Consul General to Canada, attended the show.

The inaugural Reggae North Music Awards was held in late September last year, two weeks after administrators of the Juno Awards (Canada’s Grammys) announced they were cutting its reggae category. They cited repetitive entries among the reasons for that decision.

Within days, they reinstated the category.

2025 Reggae North Music Awards Winners

Male DJ of The Year

EYESUS

Female DJ of The Year

PHENIQUE

Dancehall Single of The Year (Male)

Bad Man Rock by Trueace

Dancehall Single of the Year (Female)

Money Bounx by Tiffanie Malvo

Trap/Fusion Single of The Year (Male)

Karma by Skystar

Trap/Fusion Single of the Year (Female)

Cashy by Kae Music

Songwriter of The Year

Neto Youth

Producer of The Year

Tim Dubb

Radio DJ of The Year

Spex Da Boss

Dancehall Selector of The Year

Chippy Don

Club/Party/Dancehall Selector of The Year

Blaxz Dun Da Place

Group of The Year

Rayzalution

Living Legend Award