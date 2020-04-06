Mucarsel-Powell Calls for Investigation into Death of  Coral Princess COVID-19 Patient & Passenger

MIAMI– U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (FL-26), member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, released the following statement following reports that a Coral Princess cruise ship COVID-19 patient and passenger waited four hours before being transported to a hospital to be treated for medical complications.

Mr. Wilson Maa died just hours after reaching the hospital.

“My heart breaks for the Maa Family, and I offer them my deepest condolences. It’s devastating and exasperating that we will never know if Mr. Maa’s death could have been prevented with a swift and urgent medical response that this situation deserved. I have made clear that we should adhere to all precautions and that we should not be preventing American passengers on these cruise ships from coming home or seeking medical care, especially those who are sick and the most vulnerable. Moreover, I have been on numerous conference calls with state and local authorities assuring me that South Florida’s health care system currently has enough capacity to treat COVID-19 patients – if that’s not the case, then the public must be made aware immediately. Families and individuals should not be abandoned during medical emergencies or left pleading for help. I call for an immediate investigation into this matter by local authorities and for a clear and transparent process to be communicated as to how COVID-19 symptomatic or positive cruise line passengers should disembark ships and quickly access life-saving medical care.”