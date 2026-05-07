Mr. Vegas Drops Gallis Code and New Riddim

SOUTH FLORIDA – These are busy times for Mr. Vegas. In March, he released Gallis Code, a song defending his sisters in dancehall. On May 1, the veteran toaster followed-up with the Open Land Riddim, a juggling project he co-produced with Kisko Hype.

It contains seven songs — six of them featuring the vocals of Mr. Vegas, Kisko Hype, Konshens, Nigy Boy and Mali Alii.

Like many of the productions for his MV Music label, Mr. Vegas was inspired by a period considered to be dancehall’s golden age.

“I want to capture di sound of di ‘90s when all those monster dancehall hits were created. Di sound of Steely and Clevie, Dave Kelly, Tony Kelly, Danny Browne and Main Street,” he said.

Mr. Vegas got his big breakthrough during the 1990s, when dancehall songs and albums frequently made the Billboard pop charts. Heads High and Hot Gal Today (with Sean Paul), released late that decade, announced his career in a big way.

He has two songs on the Open Land Riddim — Another Blessing and Global Gallis.

The other vocal songs on the uptempo beat are Luv by Kisko Hype, God’s Favorite by Konshens, Body Language by Nigy Boy, and Summer High by Mali Alii.

According to Mr. Vegas, “The tone of the songs on the Open Land Riddim are euphoric, reminiscent of what dancehall used to feel and sound like.”

While other songs such as I Am Blessed and Do You Know have helped make him a dancehall heavyweight, Mr. Vegas has also made his name as a producer. He has produced songs by acts including Beenie Man, Capleton and Pan Head.