Mr. Vegas Delivers Upbeat Summer Anthem “TE AMO” Video

SOUTH FLORIDA – As a different landscape of summer is upon us, the world needs an upbeat anthem to make you dance, chase away the blues, and even if just for 3 minutes and 58 seconds, takes you away from the stress of global pandemic and social injustices.

Mr. Vegas, Yaksta, Topo La Maskara have delivered the latter with “TE AMO“.

Produced by Mr. Vegas himself on his imprint label MV Music, and Topo La Maskara, “TE AMO” infectious riddim and catchy lyrics featuring rising recording artist Yaksta are conveyed into an upbeat video filmed on the beautiful backdrop of Capotilllo Santo Domingo, Punta Cana , República Dominicana and St. Mary, Jamaica.

Directed by Cesar Santiago Martinez, the visuals featuring Mr.Vegas and his talented dancers were shot in the latter part of the year, before borders were closed.

Everybody go te amo

Come dance fi mi nuh

Sexy ladies te amo

Everybody dance fi mi nuh

“With the pandemic causing so much sadness, this song is needed and dropping at the right time. People will learn new dance moves and release some of the stress they are undergoing.” explained Mr.Vegas

Like the rest of the world, Mr.Vegas has used this social distancing/quarantine time to put pen-to-paper, writing and working on new music as he gears up for the world to re-open. Although this has been a tumultuous year, it has also given time for reflection, and preparation for 2021.

While “TE AMO” video premieres today, July 31st on Mr.Vegas official YouTube/VEVO channel, the hit bound single is also available on all major streaming platforms and digital outlets. A must have for your summer 2020 playlist!