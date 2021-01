Haitian-American, Karen Andre Appointed as Special Assistant to the Biden-Harris Administration

[ORLANDO] – National Haitian-American Elected Officials Network NHAEON would like to extend its warmest congratulations to Karen Andre as Special Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel with the Biden-Harris Administration. This appointment is historical; Ms. Andre is the first person of Haitian descent to receive such an esteemed position. NHAEON would like to thank […]